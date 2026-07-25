Three Teams Michigan Basketball Should Schedule to Replace Duke
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The 2026-27 college basketball season is still a ways away, but many college basketball fans were already excited for one of the most anticipated matchups of the upcoming season, Michigan against Duke.
Last season, the two teams squared off on a neutral site, with the Blue Devils taking down the Wolverines, but UofM was going to get its chance at redemption this upcoming December. However, that game will no longer happen due to a TV contract dispute.
As it stands, the Wolverines will take on UConn, Marquette and Villanova in their non-conference campaign.
Here are three teams the Maize and Blue should consider scheduling to replace the showdown with Duke.
Oregon State
There isn’t much history between the Wolverines and Beavers, so on the surface, this matchup doesn’t seem intriguing. However, former Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner just took over the OSU program after helping lead the Maize and Blue to a national championship.
It would be cool to see Joyner coach against his old school. While seeing players he coached a season ago matchup against him.
This game would be seemingly easy to get on the schedule due to the connection between new Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr. and Joyner, as the two head coaches were both assistants together a season ago.
Will this matchup end up on the schedule? Likely not, but it would be awesome to see two assistant coaches from last season's Wolverine squad square off.
North Carolina
If the Wolverines can’t play the Blue Devils, why not take on their biggest rivals?
North Carolina is one of the most storied programs in college basketball. They have had some struggles in recent years, but anytime two historic programs go head-to-head, it makes for a good game.
However, the headline of this game would be Michigan’s star point guard Elliot Cadeau going against his old squad. Cadeau spent two seasons with the Tar Heels before transferring to Michigan ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Last season, Cadeau had the chance to face his old rival (Duke); if this game got on the schedule, he’d now have the chance to play his old team.
Overall, the two programs have played each other five times, with UNC holding a 3-2 advantage in the series. The last time the two squads played was Dec. 21, 2022, when North Carolina took down Michigan 80-76 in Charlotte, N.C.
Arizona
A rematch of last year's Final Four game between the Wildcats and Wolverines would garner a lot of attention.
Michigan absolutely dominated Arizona, beating them by nearly 20 points to advance to the national championship game.
The two programs have only played five times in history and that Final Four victory was the first for UofM in the series.
Arizona would have revenge on its mind if this game found its way on the 2026-27 calendar, making for a great matchup for not only fans of the two schools but fans of college basketball in general.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2