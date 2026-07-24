Anticipated Michigan Basketball Showdown vs. Duke is Off — Here's Why

For the second year in a row, Michigan basketball was slated to face the Duke Blue Devils for a highly anticipated non-conference showdown. Originally, the game was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden, but due to a broadcasting feud, the game was expected to move to the home of the Miami Marlins.

However, on Friday, ESPN's Jeff Borzello broke the news that the game between the Wolverines and Duke is now off. The Blue Devils will now play Texas Tech on Dec. 21. As for Michigan, the Wolverines will have an open slot on their schedule that will need to be filled.

Despite the game against Duke being canceled, Michigan still has some high-quality opponents on the slate for the 2026-27 season. The Wolverines will play in the Players' Era Tournament for the second year in a row — attempting to repeat as national champions. The Wolverines will also have non-conference games against UConn, Marquette, and Villanova on the schedule, too.

Why the game is off

When it comes to broadcast rights, things can get messy. Duke had announced a new deal with Amazon, where some big-time games would get streamed on Prime — including the game against the defending national champions.

However, when Michigan and Duke inked the agreement for the game, neither had signed a deal with Amazon. Which meant, Fox believed it was going to get the rights to stream the highly anticipated game.

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"TV is paying a lot of money for this," one source told CBS Sports. "Schools got paid, the Big Ten got paid. This is Fox flexing its muscle and standing on principle."

Each network has a territory, and when it comes to Michigan and Madison Square Garden — where the game was supposed to be played — Fox had rights to it. But both Dusty May and Jon Scheyer wanted to have the game, so moving it to Miami was supposed to fix the issue with Fox.

However, since, all parties weren't able to come to a full agreement and the game has been canceled.

What does this mean for Michigan

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For fans, it's likely a bummer. Seeing the Wolverines and Blue Devils square off isn't something you see every year. Seeing it two seasons in a row would've been something special, especially two teams that are vying for a national title.

Although Dusty May is no longer the coach at Michigan, he wanted to schedule the best teams around to see just how good his team is. Mike Boynton Jr. could have the same view as May, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Wolverines fill the spot with a marquee game.

But even if it isn't, the Wolverines' schedule is difficult as things stand now, and fans are going to get a good glimpse of just how good Michigan is going to be this season.