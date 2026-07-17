Mike Boynton Jr.'s Contract Shows Michigan Signed Him to a True 'Prove It' Deal

All things considered, Mike Boynton Jr. has done an incredible job thus far as the new Michigan men's basketball head coach. He had some tall tasks to accomplish once Dusty May shockingly departed from the Wolverines to go coach the Dallas Mavericks.

Boynton Jr.'s first task was to keep May's roster intact. And he nearly batted 1.000. The Wolverines' roster is set to have everyone return, save for L.J. Cason, who announced he intended to enter the transfer portal.

With how well Boynton Jr fared thus far in an interim position, Warde Manuel named him the new head coach, agreeing to a two-year deal with the former Oklahoma State head coach.

Details come out regarding Boynton Jr.'s contract

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Michigan announced the hiring of Boynton Jr. back on July 10 and details regarding his contract have come out.

In total, Boynton Jr. can make a minimum of $7.6 million as the Wolverines' head coach. He will make $3.6 million in Year 1 and if he gets his second season, it will go up to $4 million for the 2027-28 season.

Of course, like most contracts, there are bonuses for Boynton Jr. to hit. He can earn $50,000 for winning Big Ten Coach of the Year, $100,000 for winning the Big Ten regular season, and, or the Big Ten Tournament. He would also earn an additional $1.5 million if Michigan can win the national title.

But getting to the second season is key

While the bonuses are common, there are also uncommon things in Boynton Jr.'s contract. If he hopes to coach the Wolverines for a second season, there are goals he must hit.

No Level I or II NCAA violations

Cannot violate any policies or rules

Players must stay academically eligible

On top of those three 'musts', Michigan needs to either make the Final Four OR accomplish two of the following: win at least 24 regular-season games, finish in the top four in the Big Ten, win the Big Ten Tournament, or reach the Sweet 16.

It's certainly a prove it deal for Boynton Jr.

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Fans wondered if Boynton Jr. was the right fit to run the Wolverines' program after Dusty May had much success in his two seasons. We are going to find out quickly, because the Wolverines certainly gave him a prove-it contract.

After winning the national title, Michigan is looking for sustained success and you can go back and look at those contract details to see that. The Wolverines aren't going to accept a losing season, or even becoming a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team.

There will be pressure on Boynton Jr.'s shoulders as he enters his first year coaching the Wolverines. And after retaining the roster, while beginning to fill out his staff, Michigan, on paper, should be able to contend for the Big Ten in his first year.