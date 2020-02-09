WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Outlines Why Isaiah Livers' Return Is Such A Big Deal

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard didn't mince words when explaining how important Isaiah Livers is to U-M's success. That was evident on the court today as Michigan played its way to a 77-68 win over Michigan State. Howard listed several reasons why Livers is a major part of the team and seemed beyond happy to have one of his leaders back on the floor.

What did you think of Livers' return? How big was his role in U-M's win? Comment below!!! 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

by

mgoblueman33

Analysis: Michigan's Win Over MSU Checks Off A Lot Of Boxes

Michigan ended two losing streaks and scored a critically important Quad 1 win with its 77-68 victory over rival Michigan State Saturday.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub

2020 Total Team Talent Ratings: Post-Signing Day Edition

The latest update that ranks the most talented rosters in college football for the 2020 season.

Steve Deace

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Isaiah Livers was all smiles after a 77-68 win over Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Juwan Howard had to answer a lot of questions after details emerged about senior point guard Zavier Simpson having a run in with the police after a fishy car accident situation.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Tom Izzo and his Spartans fell to Michigan, 77-68. In pretty typical fashion, Izzo came up with a lot of excuses as to why it happened.

Brandon Brown

A Massive Michigan Win

Given the situation and the stakes, February wins in college basketball don't come much bigger than Michigan's 78-68 upset of Michigan State at a rocking Crisler Center on Saturday.

Steve Deace

Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Wolverines Break Down 8-4 Win Over Wisconsin

Head coach Mel Pearson and his players discuss Michigan's 8-4 win over Wisconsin Friday ahead of tonight's series finale.

Jonathan Knight