Video: Juwan Howard Outlines Why Isaiah Livers' Return Is Such A Big Deal

Juwan Howard didn't mince words when explaining how important Isaiah Livers is to U-M's success. That was evident on the court today as Michigan played its way to a 77-68 win over Michigan State. Howard listed several reasons why Livers is a major part of the team and seemed beyond happy to have one of his leaders back on the floor.

