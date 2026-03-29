Michigan senior forward Will Tschetter has been through it all in his five seasons as a Wolverine.

After being recruited by former head coach Juwan Howard and coming into Ann Arbor during the 2021-22 season, when Tschetter redshirted, his career in Ann Arbor was made temporarily uncertain when the program moved on from Howard after an 8-24 season in 2023-24.

However, when Dusty May was hired ahead of the 2024-25 season, he decided Tschetter was going to remain a piece of the puzzle moving forward for the program, along with Nimari Burnett, who also stayed with the program from the Howard to May transition.

Heading into Sunday, in just two seasons with May at the helm, Tschetter has been a part of two Big Ten titles (regular season and conference championships), two Sweet 16's and an Elite 8. Now, with the Wolverines' victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, Tschetter is headed to the Final Four for the first time in his college basketball career.

After the blowout victory, Tschetter was overcome with emotion as the Wolverines were celebrating the victory, as captured by Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.

Tschetter's reaction

Five years of grind later, Will Tschetter let it all out. pic.twitter.com/y9yREjXWKB — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) March 29, 2026

It's obvious that Tschetter was feeling the emotions of his journey in Ann Arbor with the realization he has attained one of his dreams through all of the ups and downs.

Even though Tschetter's role has decreased this season in terms of minutes played, he is still valued as one of the glue members of the team and is seen as a leader who has helped the program get to where it is now.

After Michigan's victory in the Big Ten Tournament over Ohio State earlier this month, Tschetter told Michigan Wolverines on SI that playing his role can be difficult at times but that he knows it's his job to stay ready.

In Michigan's Elite 8 victory on Sunday, Tschetter was called upon to play 15 minutes while he scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out one assist.

"Obviously, it's not an easy role at times," Tschetter said after the victory over the Buckeyes in Chicago earlier this month. "You have single digit minutes one night and you're double digits the next. So, just being able to stay ready, always be sharp, always be ready on scouting reports. Obviously, it helps being here for the last five years, so knowing what to expect from teams night in and night out."

Tschetter and the Wolverines will gear up to play fellow No. 1 seed Arizona on Saturday at CBS for a chance to go to the national title game on April 6.