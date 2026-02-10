College Basketball Insider Explains Why Michigan’s Roster Is Among the Nation’s Best

On Monday evening (Feb. 9), college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports talked about the No. 2 Michigan basketball team on the Inside College Basketball Now Podcast. Rothstein talked about the skill and depth of the 2025-26 Wolverine squad.

“Forget about the fact that the Wolverines have three players up front that look like they could go into an NBA game tomorrow physically in Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara,” Rothstein said. “Forget about the fact that they’re in a situation where they have a veteran in Nimari Burnett, who feels like he has been in college since Roy Williams was at Kansas. Forget about the fact that they have Elliot Cadeau, a highly-touted point guard.”

Those five mentioned make up this season's starting five, all of which have been impressive. This past week, Mara and Burnett had career games. Mara had a career-high 24 points and his first two three-pointers of the season on Sunday against Ohio State. For Burnett, he dropped 31 points on Penn State Thursday (Feb. 5), knocking down an impressive seven shots from deep.

With all of that talent, Rothstein goes on to explain how good the Wolverines bench is.

“I think when you look at Michigan’s four primary reserves - L.J. Cason, Roddy Gale Jr., Trey McKenney and Will Tschetter - I think if you took those four guys and pared them with one of the frontcourt players that Dusty May starts,,, (I think) they could (still) finish in the top half of the Big Ten and make the NCAA TOurnament,” Rothstein said. “That is how good Michigan’s roster is.”

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) tries to steal the ball from Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

To further prove Rothstein’s point, the Wolverines rank first in the conference in bench points per game, scoring 19.3 per contest, which ranks 19th in the country.

Of the group of bench players, freshman guard McKenney leads the pack in scoring, putting up 10.1 points per game. Gayle Jr., Tschetter and Cason all average over five points per contest. With nine true contributors, it could be UofM’s key to success if the Wolverines want to make a run in March.