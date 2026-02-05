How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. Penn State

The loss against Wisconsin seems like an eternity ago. Michigan has won six in a row and the Wolverines had a pair of top-seven wins this past week against Nebraska and Michigan State.

Now, the Wolverines head back to Crisler to take on Penn State for the second time this season. The Wolverines won at PSU earlier this season by two points, and that was even with the Nittany Lions being without their top player.

But the Wolverines will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday night. Here's how you can see Michigan, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Thursday, Feb. 5

Thursday, Feb. 5 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Network: FS1

FS1 On the call: Connor Onion and Bill Raftery

Connor Onion and Bill Raftery Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State is a bottom dweller in the Big Ten Conference. The Nittany Lions have won just one game in conference play, and are sitting at 1-10. Penn State gave Michigan all it wanted earlier this season, but will lightning strike twice? I wouldn't bet on it.

Michigan is coming off of two big wins, and a let down is possible. But Dusty May will have his team ready to go for a PSU team that took the Wolverines to the buzzer before. Yaxel Lendeborg has been playing better and Michigan's guard play is coming on strong.

Penn State has the second-worst defense in the league and I'd expect Michigan to win handily at home.

Final score: Michigan 89, Penn State 64

Game Notes

Michigan's first week of February features a pair of return games, as U-M hosts Penn State on Thursday before heading to Columbus on Sunday (Feb. 8) for another battle with Ohio State at Value City Arena.

Earlier in January, U-M built a 13-point second-half lead; however, the Wolverines had to hold off a late Penn State push to escape with a 74-72 road win. LJ Cason came off the bench to tie his career high with 14 points (all in the first half), while Nimari Burnett and Trey McKenney added 12 apiece.

Also in the first meeting, Penn State was without star freshman guard Kayden Mingo, who broke his nose in practice the day before. Mingo averages a team-best 14.1 points, along with 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

U-M owns a 41-17 record against Penn State, including a 24-3 mark at Crisler Center, nut is 5-5 over the last 10 meetings. U-M has taken 10 of the last 11 games against Penn State at Crisler. The Nittany Lions' last win came Jan. 22, 2019 (72-63).