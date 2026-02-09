Michigan Remains in AP Poll’s Top Five for 10th Consecutive Week
After two more victories and extending its winning streak to eight, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team remained at No. 2 in the week 14 college basketball AP Top-25 Poll. It marks the 10th straight week the Wolverines have been inside the top-five, starting in week five when UofM moved up to No. 3.
Arizona remained at No. 1, receiving all first place votes. Houston, Duke and Iowa State rounded out the top-five.
Looking Back
The Wolverines had two convincing victories this past week. UofM defeated Penn State 110-69 on Thursday (Feb. 5), before taking down rival Ohio State 82-61 on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 8).
Against the Nittany Lions, Nimari Burnnett had a season-high 31 points in the win to lead the charge offensively, knocking down a staggering seven three-pointers. As a team, the Wolverines shot over 60% from the field and over 50% from deep.
UofM followed that up with another impressive performance against OSU. Aday Mara finished with a career-high 24 points and knocked down his first two three-pointers of the year. Michigan also grabbed 44 rebounds, 17 of which were offensive.
Michigan and the AP Poll
Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona. Now, the Wolverines have moved back up to No. 2 for two-straight weeks.
Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
What’s Next
This week, the Wolverines will travel to Northwestern on Wednesday (Feb. 11) before hosting UCLA at the Crisler Center on Saturday (Feb. 14).
