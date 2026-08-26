12 Michigan Players Added to College Football 27 Game — What's Their Overall Ratings?

The beloved college football video game made its return ahead of the 2024 football season and a change from before, real college football players can opt into the game, which allows EA Sports to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to put them into the game.

When College Football 27 was released back in July, most Michigan players were in the game, but not all. There were several notable omissions, and EA Sports revealed on Wednesday that a massive roster update would take place on Thursday, adding more college football players into the game.

With the news, there will be 12 new Wolverines added into the game.

Offensive additions

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WR Salesi Moa - 78 overall

RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 75 overall

K Jacob Baggett - 73 overall

TE Mason Bonner - 66 overall

TE Nico Crawford - 63 overall

WR Jaylen Pile - 62 overall

Bryson Kuzdzal enters the game for the first time. He is still below running back Micah Ka'apana, who is a 76 overall, but the real-life No. 3 back will be in the game.

The big talking point is the addition of five-star wide receiver Salesi Moa. EA Sports has Moa as the No. 4 receiver on the team, tied with fellow wide receiver Travis Johnson. Fellow freshman Jaylen Pile also makes his debut in the game. Channing Goodwin is still a notable omission from the game.

Both Mason Bonner and Nico Crawford are now in the game. Crawford is a long snapper, but EA Sports has him as a tight end, since they don't have LS in the college game. Bonner also makes his debut.

Defensive additions

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S Jordan Deck - 75 overall

DT Titan Davis - 73 overall

Edge Julius Holly - 73 overall

CB I'Marion Stewart - 72 overall

DT Travis Moten - 71 overall

LB Aden Reeder - 63 overall

Starting with the defensive line, there are certainly omissions still in the game, such as Bobby Kanka and McHale Blade, but fans will get to play as Titan Davis, Julius Holly, and Travis Moten. It's more than possible both Davis and Moten see some playing time this season

Aden Reeder is now in the game, behind fellow freshman Markel Dabney.

I'Marion Stewart was actually in the game before, but as a wide receiver. EA Sports fixed his position by adding him on the defense. Jordan Deck makes his debut at safety and he's ranked higher than both Jordan Young and Mason Curtis.