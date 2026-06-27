Every Michigan Player in College Football 27 With Overall Rating

July is right around the corner, and for video game players, College Football 27 is coming out soon. The game has a worldwide release date of July 9, with early access featured as soon as July 2 for some.

Michigan fans will be able to pick up the sticks and play with their Wolverines, chasing that national title. And now, you can find out what every player is rated.

It's important to note that ratings will change throughout the season, and some players who aren't going to be in the game on launch day could opt in at a later date.

Now, let's take a look at every Michigan player who is in the game, and their overall rating.

Top 10 overall players

Edge John Henry Daley - 92 overall CB Jyaire Hill - 91 overall S Rod Moore - 90 overall WR Andrew Marsh - 88 overall RT Andrew Sprague - 87 overall C Jake Guarnera - 87 overall RB Jordan Marshall - 87 overall CB Smith Snowden - 87 overall DT Trey Pierce - 87 overall RG Nathan Efobi - 84 overall

Quarterbacks

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Bryce Underwood - 83 overall

Brayden Fowler- Nicolosi - 75 overall

Tommy Carr - 74 overall

Brady Smigiel - 73 overall

Colin Hurley - 68 overall

Notable omission: Chase Herbstreit

Bryce Underwood isn't going to see a step up from where he ended College Football 26 ranked. The sophomore has something to prove — even to game developers. It's interesting to see Colin Hurley initially in the game for Michigan, who left the Wolverines fairly early in the process. Chase Herbstreit was in College Football 26, but is left out on launch day.

Running backs

Jordan Marshall - 87 overall

Savion Hiter - 83 overall

Micah Ka'apana - 76 overall

FB Eli Owens - 75 overall

Jonathan Brown - 71 overall

Notable omissions: Donovan Johnson and Bryson Kuzdzal

You can argue that Jordan Marshall should be ranked in the 90s for how last season went. Barring a late-season injury, Marshall easily breaks 1,000-yards, and that was with being second-fiddle to Justice Haynes for a quarter of the season. Also, hello, Savion Hiter. An initial 83 rating is very telling for his expectations.

Bryson Kuzdzal didn't opt into College Football 26, and isn't in the initial launch. Kuzdzal must not want to be in the game, and EA has Eli Owens listed as a fullback — in the Max Bredeson role.

Wide receivers

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Andrew Marsh - 88 overall

Jaime Ffrench - 81 overall

JJ Buchanan - 79 overall

Travis Johnson - 78 overall

I'Marion Stewart - 76 overall

Kendrick Bell - 75 overall

Jamar Browder - 73 overall

Jacob Washington - 68 overall

Initial omissions: Salesi Moa, Channing Goodwin, CJ Charleston, and Jaylen Pile

Assuming Michigan's passing attack does what is expected, Andrew Marsh will likely bump into the low 90s at some point this season. I found it interesting that JJ Buchanan in third on Michigan's depth chart, but he wasn't in last season's game, so that could've played a factor for EA.

I'Marion Stewart moved to the secondary in real life, but he is listed as a wide receiver. Both Channing Goodwin and CJ Charleston were in College Football 26, but apparently didn't opt in for this game. Also, fans are hoping to see Salesi Moa opt in very soon.

Tight ends

Zack Marshall - 74 overall

Deakon Tonielli - 72 overall

Hogan Hansen - 72 overall

Jalen Hoffman - 69 overall

Notable omission: Mason Bonner

Clearly, the developers aren't real high on Michigan's tight end unit. After losing Marlin Klein, both Zack Marshall and Hogan Hansen are expected to play a major role this season. While Marshall is the No. 1 tight end, EA has both Tonielli and Hansen battling for No. 2.

Offensive line

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Andrew Sprague - 87 overall

Jake Guarnera - 87 overall

Nathan Efobi - 84 overall

Andrew Babalola - 82 overall

Blake Frazier - 82 overall

Evan Link - 82 overall

Malakai Lee - 79 overall

Brady Norton - 77 overall

Luke Hamilton - 75 overall

Avery Gach - 74 overall

Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres - 70 overall

Ace Hamilton - 66 overall

Notable omissions: Marky Walbridge, Peter Donini, and Tommy Fraumann

The first 'wow' moment on the list comes in at offensive line. Senior Nathan Efobi isn't locked into a starting role in real life, some believe he might not even be the No. 6 lineman on the team, but he's ranked third overall in the game.

Freshman Malakai Lee has a nice start to his College Football 27 career. A 79 overall lineman who will only continue to progress.

Defensive line

Edge John Henry Daley - 92 overall

DT Trey Pierce - 87 overall

Edge Carter Meadows - 80 overall

DT Alister Vallejo - 79 overall

Edge Cameron Brandt - 79 overall

Edge Nate Marshall - 79 overall

DT Enow Etta - 78 overall

Edge Dominic Nichols - 77 overall

DT Jonah Lea'ea - 76 overall

Edge Lugard Edokpayi - 75 overall

DT Chibi Anwunah - 72 overall

Edge Tariq Boney - 70 overall

Edge Benny Patterson - 68 overall

Notable omissions: Julius Holly, Titan Davis, McHale Blade, Bobby Kanka, Travis Moten, Deyvid Palepale, and Ted Hammond

Another position group that's a little shocking. True freshmen Carter Meadows and Alister Vallejo are going to be listed as starters in the game, as they are ranked second at their respective positions. Meadows, a five-star, should be ranked high, but both Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols have a lot of playing time compared to Meadows.

Enow Etta and Jonah Lea'ea, who are either starting or playing pivotal roles in real life, are ranked third and fourth.

True freshmen Titan Davis and McHale Blade are currently not in the game, but hopefully opt in at some point.

Linebackers

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Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 77 overall

Nathaniel Staehling - 76 overall

Troy Bowles - 76 overall

Aisea Moa - 73 overall

Chase Taylor - 72 overall

Max Alford - 71 overall

Markel Dabney - 69 overall

Notable omissions: Zach Ludwig, Kaden Catchings, Aden Reeder, and Christian Pierce

It's not surprising to see Owusu-Boateng, Staehling, and Bowles all close together at the top. But what is somewhat shocking is to see Chase Taylor so much lower. Actually, Taylor has been predicted to be a mainstay starter at linebacker this season. Maybe his three-star rating played a factor for EA.

Cornerbacks

Jyaire Hill - 91 overall

Smith Snowden - 87 overall

Zeke Berry - 82 overall

Shamari Earls - 77 overall

Jo'Ziah Edmond - 76 overall

Jamarion Vincent - 75 overall

Notable omission: Jeremiah Lowe

This position group is going to have a big change for Dynasty players after one season. With just six cornerbacks opting in, players will lose the top three after one season — unless EA implements the 5-for-5 rule.

Safeties

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Rod Moore - 90 overall

Chris Bracy - 78 overall

Taylor Tatum - 76 overall

Kainoa Winston - 75 overall

Jordan Young - 74 overall

Mason Curtis - 74 overall

Jacob Oden - 71 overall

Notable omissions: Jordan Deck and Ernest Nunley

A few notes here.. Both Jordan Young and Mason Curtis are severely underrated. Michigan is going to rotate four safeties this season, and Young and Curtis are among those four. Taylor Tatum just switched to safety, and appears to have a favorable rating on launch day. Kainoa Winston has the tools to be really good, but it's shocking to see him rated above both Young and Curtis right away.

Specialists

K Trey Butkowski - 77 overall

P Cameron Brown - 75 overall

Both transfers opted into the game at kicker and punter, respectively.