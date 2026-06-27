Every Michigan Player in College Football 27 With Overall Rating
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July is right around the corner, and for video game players, College Football 27 is coming out soon. The game has a worldwide release date of July 9, with early access featured as soon as July 2 for some.
Michigan fans will be able to pick up the sticks and play with their Wolverines, chasing that national title. And now, you can find out what every player is rated.
It's important to note that ratings will change throughout the season, and some players who aren't going to be in the game on launch day could opt in at a later date.
Now, let's take a look at every Michigan player who is in the game, and their overall rating.
Top 10 overall players
- Edge John Henry Daley - 92 overall
- CB Jyaire Hill - 91 overall
- S Rod Moore - 90 overall
- WR Andrew Marsh - 88 overall
- RT Andrew Sprague - 87 overall
- C Jake Guarnera - 87 overall
- RB Jordan Marshall - 87 overall
- CB Smith Snowden - 87 overall
- DT Trey Pierce - 87 overall
- RG Nathan Efobi - 84 overall
Quarterbacks
- Bryce Underwood - 83 overall
- Brayden Fowler- Nicolosi - 75 overall
- Tommy Carr - 74 overall
- Brady Smigiel - 73 overall
- Colin Hurley - 68 overall
Notable omission: Chase Herbstreit
Bryce Underwood isn't going to see a step up from where he ended College Football 26 ranked. The sophomore has something to prove — even to game developers. It's interesting to see Colin Hurley initially in the game for Michigan, who left the Wolverines fairly early in the process. Chase Herbstreit was in College Football 26, but is left out on launch day.
Running backs
- Jordan Marshall - 87 overall
- Savion Hiter - 83 overall
- Micah Ka'apana - 76 overall
- FB Eli Owens - 75 overall
- Jonathan Brown - 71 overall
Notable omissions: Donovan Johnson and Bryson Kuzdzal
You can argue that Jordan Marshall should be ranked in the 90s for how last season went. Barring a late-season injury, Marshall easily breaks 1,000-yards, and that was with being second-fiddle to Justice Haynes for a quarter of the season. Also, hello, Savion Hiter. An initial 83 rating is very telling for his expectations.
Bryson Kuzdzal didn't opt into College Football 26, and isn't in the initial launch. Kuzdzal must not want to be in the game, and EA has Eli Owens listed as a fullback — in the Max Bredeson role.
Wide receivers
- Andrew Marsh - 88 overall
- Jaime Ffrench - 81 overall
- JJ Buchanan - 79 overall
- Travis Johnson - 78 overall
- I'Marion Stewart - 76 overall
- Kendrick Bell - 75 overall
- Jamar Browder - 73 overall
- Jacob Washington - 68 overall
Initial omissions: Salesi Moa, Channing Goodwin, CJ Charleston, and Jaylen Pile
Assuming Michigan's passing attack does what is expected, Andrew Marsh will likely bump into the low 90s at some point this season. I found it interesting that JJ Buchanan in third on Michigan's depth chart, but he wasn't in last season's game, so that could've played a factor for EA.
I'Marion Stewart moved to the secondary in real life, but he is listed as a wide receiver. Both Channing Goodwin and CJ Charleston were in College Football 26, but apparently didn't opt in for this game. Also, fans are hoping to see Salesi Moa opt in very soon.
Tight ends
- Zack Marshall - 74 overall
- Deakon Tonielli - 72 overall
- Hogan Hansen - 72 overall
- Jalen Hoffman - 69 overall
Notable omission: Mason Bonner
Clearly, the developers aren't real high on Michigan's tight end unit. After losing Marlin Klein, both Zack Marshall and Hogan Hansen are expected to play a major role this season. While Marshall is the No. 1 tight end, EA has both Tonielli and Hansen battling for No. 2.
Offensive line
- Andrew Sprague - 87 overall
- Jake Guarnera - 87 overall
- Nathan Efobi - 84 overall
- Andrew Babalola - 82 overall
- Blake Frazier - 82 overall
- Evan Link - 82 overall
- Malakai Lee - 79 overall
- Brady Norton - 77 overall
- Luke Hamilton - 75 overall
- Avery Gach - 74 overall
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres - 70 overall
- Ace Hamilton - 66 overall
Notable omissions: Marky Walbridge, Peter Donini, and Tommy Fraumann
The first 'wow' moment on the list comes in at offensive line. Senior Nathan Efobi isn't locked into a starting role in real life, some believe he might not even be the No. 6 lineman on the team, but he's ranked third overall in the game.
Freshman Malakai Lee has a nice start to his College Football 27 career. A 79 overall lineman who will only continue to progress.
Defensive line
- Edge John Henry Daley - 92 overall
- DT Trey Pierce - 87 overall
- Edge Carter Meadows - 80 overall
- DT Alister Vallejo - 79 overall
- Edge Cameron Brandt - 79 overall
- Edge Nate Marshall - 79 overall
- DT Enow Etta - 78 overall
- Edge Dominic Nichols - 77 overall
- DT Jonah Lea'ea - 76 overall
- Edge Lugard Edokpayi - 75 overall
- DT Chibi Anwunah - 72 overall
- Edge Tariq Boney - 70 overall
- Edge Benny Patterson - 68 overall
Notable omissions: Julius Holly, Titan Davis, McHale Blade, Bobby Kanka, Travis Moten, Deyvid Palepale, and Ted Hammond
Another position group that's a little shocking. True freshmen Carter Meadows and Alister Vallejo are going to be listed as starters in the game, as they are ranked second at their respective positions. Meadows, a five-star, should be ranked high, but both Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols have a lot of playing time compared to Meadows.
Enow Etta and Jonah Lea'ea, who are either starting or playing pivotal roles in real life, are ranked third and fourth.
True freshmen Titan Davis and McHale Blade are currently not in the game, but hopefully opt in at some point.
Linebackers
- Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 77 overall
- Nathaniel Staehling - 76 overall
- Troy Bowles - 76 overall
- Aisea Moa - 73 overall
- Chase Taylor - 72 overall
- Max Alford - 71 overall
- Markel Dabney - 69 overall
Notable omissions: Zach Ludwig, Kaden Catchings, Aden Reeder, and Christian Pierce
It's not surprising to see Owusu-Boateng, Staehling, and Bowles all close together at the top. But what is somewhat shocking is to see Chase Taylor so much lower. Actually, Taylor has been predicted to be a mainstay starter at linebacker this season. Maybe his three-star rating played a factor for EA.
Cornerbacks
- Jyaire Hill - 91 overall
- Smith Snowden - 87 overall
- Zeke Berry - 82 overall
- Shamari Earls - 77 overall
- Jo'Ziah Edmond - 76 overall
- Jamarion Vincent - 75 overall
Notable omission: Jeremiah Lowe
This position group is going to have a big change for Dynasty players after one season. With just six cornerbacks opting in, players will lose the top three after one season — unless EA implements the 5-for-5 rule.
Safeties
- Rod Moore - 90 overall
- Chris Bracy - 78 overall
- Taylor Tatum - 76 overall
- Kainoa Winston - 75 overall
- Jordan Young - 74 overall
- Mason Curtis - 74 overall
- Jacob Oden - 71 overall
Notable omissions: Jordan Deck and Ernest Nunley
A few notes here.. Both Jordan Young and Mason Curtis are severely underrated. Michigan is going to rotate four safeties this season, and Young and Curtis are among those four. Taylor Tatum just switched to safety, and appears to have a favorable rating on launch day. Kainoa Winston has the tools to be really good, but it's shocking to see him rated above both Young and Curtis right away.
Specialists
- K Trey Butkowski - 77 overall
- P Cameron Brown - 75 overall
Both transfers opted into the game at kicker and punter, respectively.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop