Michigan Football's WR Position Battle Has Taken a Turn Entering Week 3 of Fall Camp

Entering fall camp, we knew that Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan were the top-two options for Bryce Underwood. Nothing has changed that, in fact, Buchanan has garnered more praise in camp, being called unguardable at times.

But what has taken a turn is the wide receiver No. 3 battle. Michigan is going to be in 11 personnel more this season, which means the Wolverines will have at least three wide receivers split out. Entering camp, it was true freshman Salesi Moa vs. sophomore Jaime Ffrench.

But as camp went on, we started to hear more and more about freshman Travis Johnson and junior Channing Goodwin.

On Monday, wide receivers coach Micah Simon spoke to the media, and he confirmed it's a four-man battle for the No. 3 spot on the team — with veteran Kendrick Bell making some plays.

“A lot of the guys that are in that race are all the ones everyone’s kind of talking about,” Simon said. “The two freshmen, Travis and Salesi, Jaime Ffrench and then for me and the whole staff, seeing Channing Goodwin for the first time in fall camp — he was out in spring — seeing what he’s able to bring to the table has been awesome. He brings a veteran presence. The room’s really young with a lot of these guys, so he brings a veteran presence, which is awesome.

“Outside of those guys, Kendrick Bell has played a lot and done a lot of good things so far. I’ve got a good problem, I’ll guess I’ll say that. I’ve got a good problem.”

Travis Johnson enters the mix

Not only are both freshmen going to play, but Simon noted both Moa and Johnson will see meaningful snaps this season. It will be even more meaningful is one of them earns the starting nod.

Simon said they recruit the best of the best to give them a chance to start, and for Johnson, he is a 6'3" playmaker, who has been named as the fastest wide receiver on the team — by Ffrench. If it weren't for five-star Moa coming into the fold, Johnson would likely be the talk of the wide receiver corps, flashing playmaking ability all over camp.

“He’s a fast player, but he’s super athletic,” Simon said of Johnson. “He’s got a basketball background. He was a great hoops player in high school, and you see that on the field with the way he can attack the ball in the air and he moves very fluid. Great things that he’s shown thus far.

“And him and Salesi, the growth that those two have had from spring to now, I mean, it’s second to none. The steps that they made over the summer have been awesome to see, and they’re continually getting better each day.”

Ffrench has shown growth

While Moa and Johnson are exciting prospects, and two names to closely monitor, fans can't forget about the Texas transfer. Ffrench played in four games last season to preserve his redshirt, a moot point in today's landscape with the five-for-five ruling.

But Ffrench has been tabbed as a deep threat, and somone who also has blazing speed. Simon said it's not easy to go from one offense to another, but Ffrench has handled it all well and has shown growth in fall camp.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s been another player that has grown a lot from spring until now, and the thing with him, too, is that he’s a true sophomore,” Simon explained. “So he early enrolls at Texas, and he’s learning their offense, and then, boom, six months later you’re in another offense, learning something again and in a new environment and everything that comes with when you transfer.

“So he’s really started to settle in and make some plays, and it’s been fun to see his development and excited to just see kind of where this continues to go for him.”

With Michigan set to take the field on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan, fans can expect all four of the wide receivers who are in contention to play in the game, but only one of them can begin the season as the starter.

With the shifting taking place, it will be a position battle to continue to monitor.