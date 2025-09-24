2 former Buckeyes debate whether Bryce Underwood is better than Arch Manning
Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has impressed many across the college football world with his poise, pocket presence and overall ability to run the Wolverines' offense effectively at just 18 years old.
Underwood is just four game into his college career, but college football analysts across the country have taken note of his ability, including former Ohio State football players and current analysts Joey Galloway and Kirk Herbstreit.
On their YouTube show "Nonstop," the two discussed some of the major college football storylines to come out of Week 4, including where Underwood is at in his development at this point in the season.
While both agreed that Underwood has a good defense and running backs to complement his game and take some pressure off him, along with a coaching staff who is making sure to not overwhelm him, they both agreed that the true freshman is better than Texas sophomore QB Arch Manning at this stage of the season.
"Let me say this—when I watch him (Underwood) play, he is better than Arch Manning right now,
Galloway said, with Herbstreit agreeing. "His timing—I know people are going to look at that (comment) and say, 'well, he only threw for 100 and some yards (against Nebraska)—I'm looking at talent, I'm looking at skill, and more importantly, I'm looking at timing of when he throws the ball. Which, when you talk about a kid's ability to go from college to the NFL, it is the timing that's the biggest issue for all of them. How quickly I have to get the ball out of my hand because my receiver was open, and now he's not. Or, he's going to be open, so I've got to throw it and trust that he's going to be there. That's the difference. And this kid here, when I watch him play, and then you add in the swagger he has—it's like it's not too big for him. It's helpful to have a run game like that, but he's been fun to watch. I think he's really good."
Herbstreit said he has been equally impressed, especially in an era where there is a lot of pressure put on QBs to perform right away regardless of circumstance.
"He's been—in this era of quarterbacks where the expectations are almost unrealistic—and look across the whole country," Herbstreit said. "We set a bar of 'LaNorris Sellers, the best one out there, or 'DJ Lagway, he's the best player I've ever seen.' And of course, Arch Manning. And it's just—this is the one guy—they're (Michigan's coaches) not saying 'go do everything.' I think they're very wisely saying 'hey, we've got some guys on defense, we've got some veteran leadership over here, we're going to lean on them. We've got Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, we've got an offensive line that is getting better every single week. And Bryce, when it's there, take it, and when it's not, we'll punt. We're OK.' And I'll tell you what, every single week they're (Michigan) is just kind of going to get a little bit better. As long as they don't self-destruct and put him in obvious passing situations where they dig themselves a hole and now he's got to throw. As long as they avoid that—because you know what's missing right now? They've got some receivers, the McCulley kid from Indiana is a good, big, tall receiver. But they don't have a guy that makes you hold your breath right now. They're developing as a group, but they don't have like a Desmond Howard kind of guy, like somebody you're obviously paying attention to. So, I think it's just—Chip Lindsey, the OC there, I think they're very very intelligently kind of piecing this thing together."
When looking at the statistics, Underwood and Manning have thrown close to an equal number of passes, with Manning having 888 passing yards compared to Underwood's 733 through four games. Manning also has nine touchdown passes compared to Underwood's two, but Underwood has thrown less interceptions with only one pick compared to Manning's three interceptions.
Michigan having played two Power Four opponents to this point in Oklahoma and Nebraska also has to be taken into consideration when comparing numbers between the two, as the Longhorns have played San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State since their Week 1 loss at Ohio State.
No matter whether you think Underwood is better than Manning or any other college QB who is expected to be in the upper tier at the position, there's no doubt that the Michigan true freshman has been impressive as the Wolverines head into their bye week.