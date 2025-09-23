Josh Pate: 'Michigan stuffed me in a locker again' for picking against Wolverines
Renowned college football analyst Josh Pate was at the Michigan-Nebraska game in Lincoln this past Saturday. Ahead of the game, Pate predicted the Huskers to prevail against the Wolverines, agreeing with his "Pate State" model that Nebraska should have been the team favored heading into the contest.
However, it was the Wolverines prevailing by a score of 30-27 in a game that seemed closer than what it should have been, with Michigan dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage in the victory.
Pate, who said he was in Michigan's locker room after the game, said on his show this week that he needs to stop picking against the Wolverines until they prove him wrong by losing a game, and vows he is riding with Michigan in the future in his predictions until they do lose a game.
"I want to tell you, I've got a Michigan problem in my life," Pate said. "I keep picking against them. I don't know why. Some people say it's bias—I've got nothing against Michigan. I was in Michigan's locker room after the win yesterday (Saturday). I've got nothing against Michigan, I promise you that. Could the model be anti-Michigan? Maybe, but I divorce myself from the model all the time. Famously, the model would pick Texas against the Chiefs if they played tomorrow. So, the model is not the end all be all in my mind. But I keep looking at Michigan and this proven physicality, athletic profile that team has. Even in a non-vintage year, playing against a team that hasn't proven anything, and I pick against them again. And they thoroughly proved me wrong again. And I'm left walking out of another building shaking my head—you've got to understand, a lot of folks at Michigan watch the show. I appreciate them. A lot of the coaches, a lot of the players. And I go in the locker room and they just look at me and some of them just shake their head. But others just ask, like 'what's wrong? Why? How could you not see this coming?' I don't know. I didn't even say anything back. What can I say? I don't know."
Pate went on to say that he "could not believe" the score was as close as it was and commended the Maize and Blue for their play on both sides of the ball.
From the sounds of it, Pate won't be picking against the Wolverines again any time soon. Michigan is on a bye this week before taking the field again on Oct. 4 at home against Wisconsin.