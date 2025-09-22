Statistics show Michigan football's opponents are getting called for penalties at a very low rate
No. 19 Michigan football is heading into its bye week with a 3-1 record and are coming off a big win at Nebraska this past Saturday. Head coach Sherrone Moore has returned from his two-game suspension and is back in the building to lead his team and help them improve over the next couple weeks before the Wolverines return to action on Oct. 4 against Wisconsin at the Big House.
At his press conference on Monday, one of the topics that came up was the lack of holding penalties that have seemingly been missed by officiating crews during the Wolverines' first four games. With how Michigan has rushed the passer with 14 sacks so far on the season, which ranks in the top 10 in all of college football, one would figure the front seven would have forced other teams' offensive lines to grab and hold after getting beat off the line of scrimmage.
Against the Huskers last Saturday, there were a few clear occasions where Nebraska's offensive line should have been called for holds but were not. Moore, however, stopped short of criticizing officials for the lack of calls, saying he saw Michigan's offensive line has gotten away with some too.
Moore said as long as the officials are consistent both ways, he doesn't have an issue.
"I mean, we're getting tackled. You can say that. Yeah, we are getting tackled a lot," said Moore. "I think we got away with some holds too. So if they're just not going to call it on both sides, then they're letting us play. That's cool. But if you're going to call one or the other, then that becomes a problem. But if it's, 'Hey, we're going to let you guys hold, we're going to let you guys hold, we're going to let you guys play,' okay, cool. Let's play. But when it becomes one-sided, then it becomes an issue."
When breaking down the numbers, it is a fact that the Wolverines' opponents are getting called for very few penalties. While the opponent penalties per game stat doesn't break down specific types of calls, the stats show that officials are only calling 2.5 penalties per game on Michigan's opponents, which is tied for the fewest in the nation.
On the other hand, it's not as if the Wolverines are getting called for a ton themselves, but they have been flagged for 4.8 penalties per game, which ranks 33rd-fewest in college football.
Moore did confirm at his press conference that he and his staff are sending tape to the Big Ten to point out how much Michigan's players are getting held and how often it is going uncalled.