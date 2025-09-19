Wolverine Digest

3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Nebraska

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines long snapper Evan Boutorwick (91) enters the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
No. 21 Michigan football (2-1) opens Big Ten play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) in both teams' Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST. The showdown is a big game for both teams as the Wolverines hope to establish themselves back into the College Football Playoff picture after a disappointing showing against Oklahoma in Week 2, as Nebraska hope to make an official statement to prove its program is going in the right direction under third-year head coach Mat Rhule.

Here are three matchups to watch heading into the contest.

Michigan's offensive line vs. Nebraska's defensive line

A couple key losses from Nebraska's 2024 defense included the departures of defensive tackles Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, who played critical roles when it came to the Husker's ability to stop the run.

Elijah Jeudy is a good player for Nebraska on the interior line, but it hasn't been quite the same up front when it comes to the ability to stop the run at the point of attack. In Nebraska's narrow Week 1 win against Cincinnati, the Bearcats complied just over 200 yards on the ground, with QB Brendan Sorsby doing much of the damage in the ground game with 96 yards, while running back Tawee Walker added 53 yards on 7.6 yards per carry.

Overall, Nebraska ranks 81st in the nation in rushing yards allowed as opponents are racking up 157.5 per game. The Huskers have been elite against the pass, but a bit vulnerable against the run.

For Michigan, the running game hasn't fully clicked outside of a few big plays by Justice Haynes, which is always welcome for an offense whenever an explosive play can come. But with the seemingly willingness for the Michigan coaching staff to use Underwood's legs after the game against CMU, that could open things up for the Wolverines' ground attack and put the Huskers' defense in conflict.

Justice Haynes
Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs against Central Michigan linebacker Lawai'a Brown (40) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Underwood vs. the Nebraska secondary

As mentioned, the Nebraska secondary has been outstanding through three games and rank first in college football in passing yards allowed at just 65.5 per game.

As much success as Cincinnati had on the ground against Nebraska in Week 1, it had almost zero success through the air, and the Husker's other two opponents haven't had success in that regard either.

Idaho transfer Andrew Marshall has come in and locked down one of the corner spots, while defensive back Malcom Hartzog, who led the team in interceptions last year and has the only team's pick this season, is a player with great ball skills and instincts in the back end for Nebraska.

Hartzog did not play last week against Houston Christian due to injury, but is expected to return to action against the Wolverines.

Passing the ball will certainly be a challenge against this Nebraska secondary and Underwood will have to be on his A-game with his decision making and ball placement.

Bryce Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, celebrates his touchdown against Central Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola vs. the Michigan secondary

Raiola is in his second with the Huskers and is looking to take a leap in his development and performance. So far, Raiola has certainly looked comfortable in offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's system at the offense has been one of the most prolific offenses in throwing the football at nearly 370 yards per game.

The sophomore has completed nearly 77% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. Of course, the Huskers have yet to see a defense of Michigan's caliber on their schedule to this point, so things shouldn't come as easily for Raiola this Saturday.

But the former five-star prospect is gifted and has had numerous receivers make plays this season with three wideouts who all have over 10 catches and 160 reception yards. It will be interesting to see him go up against a Michigan secondary that has played well so far this season, but has also been dealing with some injuries through the first three weeks.

Senior safety Rod Moore could return to game action for the first time since January of 2024, which would be a big lift to the Wolverines' defense against the strong passing attack.

Dylan Raiola
Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Akron Zips during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

