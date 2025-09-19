Wolverine Digest

Will Michigan safety Rod Moore play Saturday at Nebraska?

The Michigan captain has been sidelined since the Wolverines' 2023 title run with a knee injury

Michigan football senior safety and captain Rod Moore hasn't played in a live action football game against another opponent since January of 2024, when the Wolverines beat Washington to win the 2023 national championship in Houston, TX.

The anchor for the Wolverine secondary tore his ACL last offseason, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. While hoping to be back at the start of this year, Moore's recovery has come with some setbacks that has pushed back his timeline of being able to return to game action.

Although not a guarantee, this Saturday could be the first time Moore sees game action since that Washington game. Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan told reporters this week that he is trending in the right direction after going through pregame warmups with the team the past couple weeks while continuing to work at practice to return to full action.

"I'm excited for Rod," Morgan said. "He's been working really hard, he's trying to get a lot of volume at practice, trying to get all of the 1-on-1's, team reps and stuff like that. I think him and the medical team and his family have a good plan and we're just trying to support him when he's ready. I think he's trending in the right direction—being physical, running. His velocity is really good at practice, reps and stuff like that. I know his teammates are excited to get him back really soon."

Morgan said when Moore does come back, he believes it could provide a big lift to the team, even though the safeties filling in his place have played good football in his absence.

"I think a kid like him, a young man like him, it's a calming factor (having him out there)," said Morgan. "Just like MIKE linebacker and how Ernie (Ernest Hausmann) does, guys like to be on the field with you because they know you know what's going on. And the communication—he's like a coach on the field. I just think you get a leader and a role model, and I think of our guys have seen how he has battled back from the injury he's had and everything he's done right with trying to get back, and I just think he has a lot of respect."

We'll see if Moore can return to action against the Huskers for the Wolverines' Big Ten opener, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday on CBS.

