Michigan QB Bryce Underwood ahead of Nebraska clash: 'I've prayed for moments like this'
Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for their second road test of the season when the Maize and Blue take on Nebraska this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
After a tough day against a solid Oklahoma team in Week 2 for Underwood and his team, the true freshman was able to bounce back in a big way last weekend against Central Michigan on his way to a 16-of-25, 235-yard passing performance while adding 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a dominant 63-3 win over the Chippewas.
While the competition was much less than what Michigan faced against Oklahoma and will face against Matt Rhule's Huskers this weekend, many were encouraged to see the Wolverine offense open the playbook up and allow Underwood to use his entire skillset while hoping offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and his offense can carry that same mindset and execution into Saturday against Nebraska.
Ahead of Underwood's second road test in what will be another tough environment in front of a raucous crowd in Lincoln, Underwood discussed what his emotions will be before the Wolverines kick off against the Huskers in an interview with On3's J.D. PIckell.
"Just remembering that I'm blessed, honestly. Just thanking God for being in the position I am," Underwood said. "Because no matter what, we wouldn't be in this position without God, honestly. I've prayed for moments like this, I pray for the mental strength and physical strength to be the best and perform the best I possibly can."
In the interview, Underwood expanded on what his mindset has been during the week coming into the matchup, how he has prepared and how he will continue to prepare.
"Just do what I do every single day going into the game," said Underwood. "Be the best me at practice, leading our team, keeping our energy up during practice—that's our main goal. Being the most connected team, being a team. Individual stats isn't really the main thing or thought process going into games. It's about being the most connected team, bringing each other together and being the best we can possibly be."
Underwood touched on a number of other topics that were addressed in the interview, including explaining where he thinks he has grown the most since stepping on campus in Ann Arbor.
"I would say being a better leader vocally," Underwood said. "I feel like coming in, of course, (I was thinking) who wants to listen to a freshman? Until I realized the quarterback is the leader of the team, he is the captain of the team even without the "C" on his chest. So, just that being my main thing now going into every single snap, every single play, every single second of the game is the biggest shift and biggest mindset change for me."
