3 Key Matchups for Michigan to Keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines have one mission this weekend. Keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been successful in that regard for the last four seasons.

The last time Michigan State won, it was a 37-33 victory in rain-soaked East Lansing. That turned out to be Michigan’s only regular season loss that year as they went on to win the Big Ten title.

This week, the Wolverines are facing a Spartans team not nearly as good as the one they saw in 2021. They’re facing a team that is mired in a pretty miserable season.

Michigan State is 0-5 in conference play, and they’ve lost three of their five conference games by double-digits.

How does Michigan ensure that they are not Michigan State’s first victim? Here are our key matchups.

Michigan vs Discipline

Rivalry games are part of what makes any sport great. That is especially true in college football where hatred for a team’s rival runs incredibly deep.

Perhaps Jyaire Hill said it best when he was asked why the rivalry between the two schools is as heated as it is.

Michigan safety Chris Bracy (7) and cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) tackle Penn State running back Carson Hansen (21) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill said everyone was just mad at each other.

There’s been plenty of bad blood over the years, boiling over with the tunnel incident that took place in 2022.

On the field, Michigan needs to maintain their discipline. The bad blood and emotion of this game can lead to personal foul penalties that can absolutely kill drives. In previous years, Michigan’s offense may have been good enough to overcome some of those fouls. They’re not this year. That margin for error is as slim as it has ever been. The last thing the Wolverines can afford is a dumb penalty to cost them 15 yards, or perhaps a player for the game.

Tommy Carr vs New Game Plan

Tommy Carr was the star of the show last week against Rutgers, using both his arm and his legs to lift the Wolverines to victory.

This week, he’ll face a new game plan. His running ability looks as if it was underestimated for the first 10 quarters of action that he saw this year.

Carr is not the athlete that Bryce Underwood is, but he appears to be a better runner with the ball in his hands.

Now, the Wolverines are going to have to prepare as if the opposing defenses know that.

Defenses are going to likely have a spy, or a more disciplined rush plan against Carr.

Can Michigan’s quarterback still find escape lanes to make plays with his legs? Can he make plays with his arm after finding escape lanes?

It’s a new week for Carr. How does the freshman respond when something new is thrown at him?

Michigan Receivers vs Spartan Secondary

If there was one complaint last week for Michigan’s quarterback, it was that he underthrew two potential touchdowns on deep balls to Andrew Marsh.

It didn’t cost the Wolverines the game last week, but those are plays that Carr needs to hit.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back JJ Conyers (25) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State’s secondary will give the Wolverines some opportunities to hit them for big plays. They’re currently ranked 80th in the country in opponent yards-per-pass.

Most football coaches tell you that you get what you emphasize. This week, Koy Detmer Jr. said that they are emphasizing hitting those deep balls.

"Talking to Tommy, he's kicking himself, because he's like, 'It has nothing to do with my arm.' You know, he's like, 'I've got to connect on those,' and we talked about it,” Detmer Jr. said. “That was a big thing coming out of this game is to help everything involved in the offense, man, being able to take some shots and help be able to lighten up the box, it will help, and we've got to be able to connect on them. And so being quick and decisive with his feet, getting the ball up in time, and man, when we do have the opportunity, [Andrew Marsh] has got him beat, just being able to connect on him.”



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