Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The 2026 edition of the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is set to take place this weekend, and Michigan State is still looking for its first Big Ten victory of the season.

A conference championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff are out of the question for the Wolverines at this point, but they're coming off a win against Rutgers that they're hoping will lead to some momentum for them in the final stretch of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this rivalry game.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State +13.5 (-114)

Michigan -13.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Michigan State +440

Michigan -580

Total

OVER 40.5 (-106)

UNDER 40.5 (-114)

Michigan State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Michigan State is 5-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-2 in Michigan State games this season

Michigan is 2-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-2 in Michigan games this season

Michigan State vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Michigan State record: 2-6 (0-5 in Big Ten)

Michigan record: 5-3 (2-3 in Big Ten)

Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Tommy Carr, QB - Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Carr had a solid showing in his second start for the Wolverines, completing 22-of-27 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Just as important is the fact that he didn't throw an interception. If he can continue on that path, Michigan, with its already elite defense, is going to be a tough opponent for any team to face the rest of the season.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to buy some stock on Michigan after a rough start to the season. It's going to be hard for the Spartans to move the ball with any level of consistency in this game. They're 79th in adjusted EPA per play and 68th in success rate, and now they have to face a Michigan team that is arguably a top-10 defense in the country, including ranking fifth in defense success rate.

The Michigan State defense has done a solid job of stopping the run this year, but I think Tommy Carr will be able to torch them throughout the year. Michigan State ranks 99th in opponent EPA per pass and 79th in pass defense success rate.

I'll lay the points with the Wolverines.

Pick: Michigan -13.5 (-106) via FanDuel

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