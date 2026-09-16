3 Keys for Michigan Football in Week 3 vs. UTEP Miners

After a big 17-10 win over Oklahoma, Michigan is back in the AP Top 25 rankings, along with an undefeated 2-0 record. The Wolverines will have one final tune-up this weekend before they welcome Iowa into the Big House in Week 4 to begin Big Ten play.

On Saturday, Michigan will host UTEP, who lost 51-0 to Oklahoma in Week 1. Typically, we talk about keys to the Wolverines winning the game, but this was always going to be the easiest opponent on paper for Michigan, so instead, we are looking at three keys the Wolverines need to accomplish this weekend.

Don't allow UTEP to stay in the game with turnovers

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For starters, Western Michigan is a much better team than UTEP, and the Broncos are going to contend to win the MAC once again this season. However, Michigan was expected to win that Week 1 game by four touchdowns, and the Wolverines continually shot themselves in the foot.

Michigan had three turnovers and that's the best way to keep teams in the game. UTEP already has turnovers on its mind, but the Wolverines need to have another flawless game offensively. As we saw last weekend, Michigan forced a pair of turnovers but didn't turn the ball over itself and took down the Sooners.

With that being said, it also feels like a game where Jason Beck can let Underwood take some shots downfield. It will be up to Underwood to make the right reads, but trusting that either JJ Buchanan or Andrew Marsh to go get the ball is also essential. The passing attack hasn't been good by any means and at some point, the Wolverines have to show they can throw it.

The more Underwood passes, the chances increase of an interception. But if Michigan puts him in a good position to succeed, then the Wolverines will see what happens.

Keep Underwood on the ground, but get Jordan Marshall rolling

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Part of Michigan's issue in Week 1 was not using Bryce Underwood properly. But that was a wake-up call for everyone involved and the Wolverines changed their game plan regarding Underwood in Week 2.

Jason Beck allowed Underwood to run the ball more, 18 times for 87 yards, and it made him feel more comfortable when asked to pass. Kyle Whitingham doesn't plan on making that mistake again, and while the Wolverines should continue to run Underwood, they also need to get their star going.

Jordan Marshall has just 76 yards on 22 carries and one TD this season, and is behind Underwood in yards. He starred last season with the Wolverines and Michigan really needs to get him rolling. UTEP has the 93rd ranked rushing defense after two weeks and if the Wolverines can't run the ball on the Miners, then some alarm bells will ring.

Get home with four linemen

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Michigan's defensive line has been able to make a big impact on games in two weeks. The Wolverines have six sacks in two games and Michigan is ranked 22nd in the nation. Michigan has a chance to continue to rack up the sacks this weekend.

UTEP has given up five sacks in two games and if Michigan does what it's supposed to early in the game, the Miners won't be able to run the football. UTEP will have to throw the football with EJ Colson, who passed for 52 yards against the Sooners, while being under constant duress.

The Wolverines are likely going to rotate even more in this game and if Michigan can continue to get pressure using just its four linemen, while sending the other seven back in coverage, it's going to be a lot of fun for the defense. Carter Meadows is expected to play this weekend, and seeing him and potentially Tariq Boney get more snaps will be must-watch football.

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