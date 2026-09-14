Michigan Football vs. Iowa Week 4 Kickoff Time, Channel Announced

Michigan is 2-0 and will host UTEP on Saturday. It will be the last game before the Big Ten slate begins on Sept. 26.

When Michigan begins conference play, the Wolverines will host the Iowa Hawkeyes. And we now know when the two teams are going to play one another.

TV and game time are set

The Michigan Wolverines announced on Monday that they will host Iowa for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick, which will be seen on CBS.

Fans will get to hear both Brad Nessler and Charles Davis call the game, with Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter. Davis replaced Gary Danielson, who was previously on the call with Nessler.

It will mark the second 3:30 p.m. ET kick for Michigan, as the Wolverines are hosting UTEP this weekend at 3:30 p.m., and that game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

🚨 Kick Time Announced 🚨



Our game vs Iowa will kick off from the Big House at 3:30 p.m. and air on CBS pic.twitter.com/FhNJxrZ1QM — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 14, 2026

Iowa's start to the season

The Hawkeyes are also off to a 2-0 start with wins over Northern Illinois and Iowa State. Iowa got off to an explosive start, taking down the Wolfpack, 40-0. But then Iowa had a scare in Week 2.

During the Cy-Hawk bowl, the Hawkeyes needed a late stop to take down the Cyclones. Iowa won the game 16-13, and the Hawkeyes are currently ranked as the No. 18 team in the country. This weekend, Iowa will host Northern Iowa, and it appears both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes will enter Week 4 undefeated.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa has a new signal-caller this season, starting Hank Brown. The Auburn transfer has thrown for 320 yards and one touchdown this season. He went for 129 yards in Week 1 and then tossed for 191 yards this past weekend. He hasn't been a threat on the ground, totaling 34 yards on 10 carries, with one touchdown.

The Hawkeyes, once again, have a good defense and are built to run the football. Star running back Kamari Moulton has carried the ball 26 times for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes' offense.

Michigan vs. Iowa history

The two programs began playing one another back in 1923 and Michigan holds the lead in the all-time series. The Wolverines are 43-14-4 against the Hawkeyes and in the last 10 seasons, Michigan is 5-4 against Iowa.

The Wolverines have won the last three games. Back in 2023, both teams met in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Wolverines won 26-0. Michigan also played the Hawkeyes in 2021, in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Wolverines won that game 42-3.

As things look now, both teams will have a good defense when they square off, but are still trying to figure out the offense.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage