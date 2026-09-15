3 Things Michigan Football Still Needs to Improve Ahead of Big Ten Play

Michigan flipped a switch from Week 1 to Week 2 and it showed on the field. The Wolverines have yet to light up the scoreboard, but behind a stifling defense and an improved Bryce Underwood, Michigan was able to take down one of its toughest opponents on the schedule: the Oklahoma Sooners, 17-10.

While the Wolverines are standing high after the win and enter Week 3 to play the UTEP Miners, there are a few areas Michigan still needs to clean up moving forward. In Week 4, Big Ten play begins with the Wolverines hosting Iowa and these three things need to be figured out.

Get passing game going, freeing up more WRs

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Michigan is currently last in the Big Ten, averaging 140.5 yards per game through the air. Even the Iowa Hawkeyes are passing for more yards than the Wolverines, and while Michigan has won both games this season, Kyle Whittingham acknowledged on Monday that he knows the passing attack has to get rolling.

UTEP would be a good start. Oklahoma threw for 231 yards against UTEP in Week 1, and the Wolverines should prioritize it, without hindering their chances of winning handily. The QB run is still important, and so is getting Jordan Marshall/Savion Hiter going.

But Michigan has just two WRs catch a pass this season and that's JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh. Transfer Jaime Ffrench has played one snap this season, and freshman Salesi Moa has seen 10 total snaps. Both players were expected to play big parts in the offense, but it hasn't come to fruition yet.

Even Channing Goodwin, who won the WR3 job, has yet to log a catch. Getting more WRs involved is very important for Michigan.

Jordan Marshall is the key to Wolverines' run game

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Sticking with how inefficient Michigan's offense has been for two games, the Wolverines have the No. 14 rushing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 129 yards per game. Byrce Underwood is Michigan's leading rusher this season, and star RB Jordan Marshall has just 76 yards on 22 carries.

He did end up scoring the game-winning TD against Oklahoma, but the Wolverines have to get more out of him. On Monday, Kyle Whittingham noted that it was a priority to get Marshall going and that he was still the Wolverines' top back.

Marshall was sensational last season, and while it could be a mixture of play design and the O-line struggling tto open up holes — something needs to be figured out. Michigan can't go through the Big Ten slate with its star back rushing for less than 50 yards per game.

Sloppy penalties need addressed

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Michigan is tied with UCLA in the Big Ten, having the most penalties against itself through two games with 20. The Wolverines are averaging 85 penalty yards per game and that's unacceptable moving forward.

The Wolverines only averaged 4.4 penalties per game and right now, Michigan is in double digits. Kyle Whittingham isn't pleased with the undisciplined nature of his team through two games and you can bet that it's being talked about each and every day.

Michigan has to play smarter on the field and not back themselves up on offense, or allow the opposing offense to remain in games with unnecessary penalties. The Wolverines will suffer at least one loss by penalties alone this season if they don't get fixed.

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