3 Keys to a Michigan Football Win Over Oklahoma

Michigan finds itself unranked after a Hail Mary win over Western Michigan, one that the Wolverines had two attempts at.

While Michigan struggled to take down WMU, the Wolverines are set to take on a much more difficult opponent: the Oklahoma Sooners. A season ago, OU took down Michigan in Norman, and while the Wolverines would love to avenge the loss, a lot will have to go right.

Here are three keys in making sure Michigan has a chance to win the game.

Get Bryce Underwood on the move

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan needs its running game in order to beat Oklahoma, but there is no player under more pressure to perform than Bryce Underwood. The second-year signal-caller likely won't lose his job quite yet, but as Kyle Whittingham noted, his leash isn't infinite, and it's a given that Michigan needs to see more out of Underwood.

It's up to Underwood to play well, but the Wolverines' coaching staff needs to work off of Underwood's strengths. Whittingam noted that in Monday's presser and the Wolverines might've used their 'Rhino' look one too many times.

There is a sentiment that Underwood likes to stay in the pocket, but the truth is, he's a far greater threat utilizing his legs. And Michigan can do that in more ways than just QB power. Getting him outside of the pocket could make the defense panic a little and give Underwood a chance to make a play.

Spreading the defense out a little more, using both Jaime Ffrench and Salesi Moa at the same time as Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan could give Underwood more confidence. Regardless of the personnel Beck uses, allowing Underwood to use his legs is important.

Win the LOS

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is important for both sides of the football. Offensively, Western Michigan pushed the Wolverines' offensive line around this past Saturday. Michigan couldn't get much of a push and that didn't help the Wolverines' rushing attack.

Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter might not have run with enough power, but there certainly weren't too many holes for them, either. Oklahoma might have one of the best fronts Michigan faces this season, and Jim Harding's unit needs to show why they were supposed to be a strength.

Defensively, Michigan's interior linemen played well enough against Western Michigan, while the edge rushers were great. People want to point out that WMU held the ball for 40 minutes and had a 20-play drive. But the Broncos also only averaged 3.3 yards per play.

The defense was good enough and the D-line was good. Oklahoma will present a new challenge, and Michigan needs its line to really dominate.

Make John Mateer one dimensional

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Mateer threw for nearly 2,900 yards and ran for over 400 yards in 2025 for Oklahoma, and that was with him dinged up some. Mateer is healthy and he's a true dual-threat. If the Wolverines try to stack the box, he can beat you over the top. Same goes if you try to don't contain him — he can win with his legs.

However, Michigan can't allow Mateer to dictate what's going to happen offensively. The Wolverines need to spy Mateer and contain when the Sooners use their run-pass option. Michigan is supposed to have one of the top secondaries in the country and Jay Hill should attempt to allow his guys to win their matchup.

Putting Troy Bowles or Chase Taylor as a spy would benefit Michigan's defense and then trust in Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden to win their matchup. Michigan should still have safety help, which would stop the big play.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage