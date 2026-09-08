Michigan Football's Hail Mary Win vs. WMU Drops Wolverines in AP Top 25

The Michigan entered Week 1 with a lot of optimism and hope. Long-time head coach Kyle Whittingham was in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines were supposed to be a better coached team, along with being more disciplined.

And while that's still likely going to be the outcome, Week 1 was a dud for Michigan. The Wolverines had nine penalties and Michigan needed a second Hail Mary attempt in order to beat Western Michigan, 13-10.

Michigan was voted as the No. 16 team in the nation ahead of the season, but as the second AP Top 25 poll came out on Tuesday, the Wolverines fell.

Where Michigan fell

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Michigan's win over WMU, the Wolverines are now unranked heading into Week 2 against Oklahoma.

Both Boise State and Florida are receiving more votes than Michigan, but the Wolverines are next in line with 69 votes.

The Sooners are ranked No. 11 after their 51-0 win over UTEP, a program the Wolverines will host in Week 3.

Michigan is going to need to get a lot more out of its offense this week against one of the top defenses in the nation. QB Bryce Underwood is under the spotligiht and the Wolverines really need him to turn the corner this week.

He came out of the gate firing this past Saturday. He was perfect on his first drive under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck's system, but then old habits reared their ugly head. Underwood found himself throwing off his back foot, starting down his target, and not properly reading the defense.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The film was worse after re-watching the game, and while the offensive line was not great, Underwood was poor. Whittingham noted that Underwood's leash wasn't infinite, but Michigan wasn't going to give up on him yet.

Aside from Underwood needing to improve, so do the offensive line and the rushing attack. Whittingham said Michigan needs to run with more violence and finishing blocks is key.

Michigan will also have to contain QB John Mateer on the other side of the ball. Mateer is a true dual-threat, who hurt the Wolverines' defense a year ago under Wink Martindale.

Full top 25

Ohio State Georgia Notre Dame Texas Indiana Oregon Miami (FL) LSU Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tech USC BYU Penn State SMU Tennessee Washington Utah Iowa Houston Missouri Louisville Virginia

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage