Former Michigan Football Coach Predicts Win Over Oklahoma in Week 2

There has been a ton to talk about regarding Michigan football after Week 1. Not only did the Wolverines' offense come out of the gate with one of the worst performances possible, but Michigan needed a second Hail Mary attempt to beat Western Michigan in Week 1.

On top of that, the MAC is fighting to get the ruling overturned, although it doesn't sound like that's going to be possible.

Now, Michigan enters a pivotal Week 2 game against Oklahoma, a team that beat the Wolverines last season in Norman. While the Wolverines aren't going to be favored to win the game at home, former coach Biff Poggi isn't buying the lackluster performance last week.

The now Big Ten analyst posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the WMU week is over and he expects the Wolverines to win this week.

"WMU is over. No excuses. Film doesn’t lie. WMU result is rat poison for Oklahoma. They will not get what they are seeing on tape. I predict an extremely close game and a Michigan win," Poggi wrote.

WMU is over. No excuses. Film doesn’t lie. WMU result is rat poison for Oklahoma. They will not get what they are seeing on tape. I predict an extremely close game and a Michigan win. — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) September 8, 2026

Can Michigan turn the corner that quickly?

If Michigan is going to turn the corner and beat Oklahoma, a lot will need to change this week. For starters, the Wolverines need more out of their QB Bryce Underwood.

The first drive was a thing of beauty of Underwood. He was flawless and went right down the field and scored a touchdown. But aside from the first drive, Underwood looked like he regressed from last season and reverted to old habits.

It wasn't all Underwood, though. Despite Kyle Whittingham saying the O-line wasn't that bad — they weren't good. The run game was poor, and that also had something to do with both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. There was too much east-west running and not enough north-south.

The Wolverines are going to need to finish blocks better and the run game has to improve, which in result, with help Underwood.

Oklahoma is a different beast

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's possible Michigan was overlooking WMU, and looking toward the Sooners, which would make sense as to why the Wolverines looked so bad. But that's not what you're used to seeing from a Kyle Whittingham team.

Michigan wasn't disciplined, and the Wolverines are going to have to make a 180 if they are going to compete this weekend. Oklahoma is going to have one of the best defenses in the country with Brent Venebales at the helm, and the Sooners' offense is tough to defend with a healthy John Mateer.

Poggi might have confidence in Michigan, but the Wolverines are going to have to prove him right, and a lot of people wrong.

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