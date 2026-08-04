3 Thoughts on Michigan Football's No. 16 Ranking in Preseason Coaches Poll

College football is officially in the air. Wednesday starts fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines, and on Tuesday, USA Today released its official preseason Coaches Poll.

The Ohio State Buckeyes came in at No. 1, and Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Notre Dame round out the top five.

As for the Wolverines, Michigan comes in at No. 16 to begin the new season. Here are three thoughts on the Wolverines' placement.

Michigan's schedule feels more difficult after reveal

We already knew the Wolverines have one of the more difficult schedules out there, but after the coaches voted on the top 25, it feels even harder.

Michigan will play four teams inside the top 10. Both Ohio State (No. 1) and Oregon (No. 2) will be on the road, while the Wolverines will host Indiana (No. 6) and Oklahoma (No 9) this season.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines also have games against No. 17 Penn State and No. 22 Iowa at home. In total, Michigan will take on six teams ranked in the initial Coaches Poll.

Luckily, for Michigan, four of those games will come at home, so if the Wolverines hope to compete for a Big Ten title this season, they will have to take care of business in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are viewed as the fifth best Big Ten team

While conference standings aren't necessarily viewed by the top 25 polls, it's interesting to see how the coaches voted. Michigan lands at No. 16 in the poll, but the Wolverines are also the No. 5 Big Ten team.

Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, and USC (No. 14) are all ahead of the Wolverines to begin the season. Aside from those five teams, there are eight Big Ten teams in total ranked inside the top 25.

With all things considered, it's not a bad placement for Michigan with how things ended in 2025. Sherrone Moore lost his job and Kyle Whittingham took over what could've been a sinking ship. But the Wolverines righted some wrongs and there is newfound hope surrounding Michigan.

We are going to find out early just how good Michigan is

With the newfound hope in Ann Arbor, we are going to find out just how serious Michigan is about competing this season. With two new coordinators, the Wolverines will be entering Week 1 looking much different in 2026.

The defense is expected to take a leap under Jay Hill, and while the offense wants to, a lot is going to hinge on quarterback Bryce Underwood's development under Jason Beck.

USA TODAY Sports

Beck's offenses are great in the running department, but he also needs his quarterbacks to make the right reads and get the ball to the playmakers. Michigan gave Underwood playmakers for the 2026 season, now it will be up to Underwood to make the progression.

We will find out right away how good the Wolverines are with Oklahoma coming to town in Week 2, along with Big Ten games against Iowa and Penn State right away.