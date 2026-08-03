How Michigan's 4-2-5 Defense Can Slow Down Big Ten's Elite QBs

Under both Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter, Michigan had a premier defense in not only the Big Ten, but in the country. The Wolverines had the best defense in the country en route to a national title in 2023, and while Michigan was respectable under Wink Martindale's two-season stint, there was a clear drop-off.

Entering 2026, Kyle Whittingham brought over BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to run the show. The Cougars allowed fewer than 20 points per game in Hill's final two seasons there, ranking 21st nationally or better.

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Hill's staple is a 4-2-5 scheme and Whittingham quickly spoke about what to expect this season during Big Ten Media Days.

"Well, the basic scheme is going to be a 4-2-5," Whittingham said during Big Ten Media Days. "Probably 90% of the country is the same with the — all the one back sets and the 11 personnel that you get. Then we'll also jump into some odd front on certain downs. Maybe if you put a percentage on it, 65% even, 35% odd."

Slowing down Big Ten's elite

Getting Bryce Underwood to the next level is a top priority for Michigan, but the daunting schedule ahead for the Wolverines is right up there as well. The maize and blue will have to play Oklahoma's John Mateer in a non-conference showdown, before taking on Big Ten quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin (Ohio State), Dante Moore (Oregon), Josh Hoover (Indiana), and Rocco Becht (Penn State), among others.

But it's not Kyle Whittingham's first rodeo, either. Coaching for 21 seasons as a head coach, and more as a defensive coordinator, Whittingham has seen his share of great collegiate quarterbacks. The Big 12 is full of them now, and he has experience against both Hoover and Becht.

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He also played in the old days of the Pac-12 and has seem some elite signal callers come through.

"As far as facing the quarterbacks, yeah, there's a lot of good quarterbacks in the Big Ten," said Whittingham. "Back in the Pac-12 days when we were in that, we had four or five guys that were first round draft choices that we played against. And so we know a little bit about defending excellent quarterbacks.

"I would say there's no one blanket way to do it because each of them has different strengths and things they bring to the table. Quarterback is hands down the most important position in all of sports. And if you got a good one, you got a chance to be really effective. And if you're facing a good one, you better be able to find a way to slow him down a little bit."

Attacking off the football

Jay Hill has said a few different times since taking over as Michigan's defensive coordinator that his teams play an attacking style of football, which will help force turnovers. One staple for BYU was the turnovers that it forced.

Michigan, on the other hand, struggled to get takeaways under Martindale. Finding a way to shift momentum in key games will be big for Michigan and its defense.

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The Wolverines are going to rely on what Kyle Whittingham calls the strength of the defense — the defensive line — to attack all off the football and wreak havoc against the opposing quarterback. Last season, in the loss to Ohio State, Julian Sayin had ample time in the pocket to beat the Wolverines.

That can't happen again. Michigan has to force pressure against the elite quarterbacks, and if that happens, the Wolverines will have a fighter's chance against the best of the best.