Are Bryce Underwood's Goals Too Lofty Entering Year 2 at Michigan?

Bryce Underwood is entering Year 2 with the Michigan Wolverines and his freshman season didn't go as planned. The former No. 1 overall ranked player threw for 2428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Underwood lacked consistency and his footwork wasn't clean enough, which resulted in errant passes.

But entering his sophomore season, Underwood has been hard at work to make sure his development goes as planned. He is working with QB coach Jordan Palmer, along with training with NFL great Joe Burrow.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Underwood had three goals for this season.

"First, I'm team first. So, this thing right here, the national championship is the main goal," Underwood told Eisen. "So, that's number one. And then number two, being the best player, best quarterback in the country. The other thing is also being the best leader I can be for my team. So, that's my main three goals."

Underwood's focusing on becoming the leader Michigan needs

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Underwood told Eisen his first conversation with head coach Kyle Whittingham resulted in the former Utah head coach putting full trust in him to run the offense. But he also wanted Underwood to become the leader of the team and become more of a vocal leader.

Being a five-star and a highly-touted player, all eyes are on Underwood, and has worked on becoming that vocal leader for the team this season.

"Overall being more of a leader, vocalizing leadership overall," said Underwood. "So I feel that's been one of the biggest step ups for me. Continuously getting closer with my teammates in that aspect so they can trust me. Trust is a big factor in leadership as well."

Are Underwood's goals attainable?

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Bryce Underwood has been on record saying he wants to show everyone what he believes, which is that he is the best player to come out of the state of Michigan. He didn't go quite that far when talking to Eisen, but his second goal of being the best player and quarterback in the country is quite lofty.

Does Underwood have the talent? Absolutely. But things will have to go perfectly well for Underwood and Michigan in order for him to be that top quarterback in the country and for the Wolverines to win the national title.

Michigan has one of the toughest schedules in America and Underwood will have to earn every praise he gets this season. Games against Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State are on the Wolverines' slate this season.

Are Underwood's goals impossible? No. But the room for error is as miniscule as it gets.