3 Wolverines lead the NFL in statistical categories
When former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh came to Ann Arbor after a four-year stint in the NFL, he didn't just help the Wolverines win more games. He also helped the football program increase its NFL Draft pick output by a significant margin.
Now, several of Harbaugh's players are thriving at the highest level of the sport.
Through Week 4 of the NFL season, three former Wolverines are leading the league in statistical categories. Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads in sacks (6.5), Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins in receiving yards (489) and San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody is tied for the lead in points scored (43).
The success of these players speaks to Michigan's ability to indentify talent and develop it for the next level. The Wolverines are expected to send another deep crop of players to the NFL next season, with stars like cornerback Will Johnson, tight end Colston Loveland, and defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant each with a chance to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In addition to being tasked with continuing to lead Michigan to wins on the field, head coach Sherrone Moore will be expected to continue producing NFL talent at a high clip during his tenure in Ann Arbor. While the sample size is small, Moore is off to a good start in attracting high school talent to Michigan, as his 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 15 in the country overall, and No. 10 in average player rating, per 247Sports.
