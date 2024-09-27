Michigan Football: 4 Wolverines selected in first round of 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Michigan is only one-third of the way through its 2024 season, with eight regular season games remaining. However, the Wolverines' top talent continues to draw the attention of NFL talent evaluators ahead of the 2025 Draft.
In Sports Illustrated's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Michigan has four players projected as first round picks next fall, each of which are true juniors: defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland. If this were to occur, 2025 would be the first year in which four Wolverines were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Michigan has twice had three players selected: 1995 (Tyrone Wheatley, Ty Law, Trezelle Jenkins) and 2001 (David Terrell, Steve Hutchinson, Jeff Backus).
If that wasn't impressive enough, SI projects two Wolverines to be selected in the Top 5: Graham at No. 3 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals and Johnson at No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Further down the draft board, Grant is projected No. 22 overall to the Indianapolis Colts and Loveland is projected No. 28 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sports Illustrated's full breakdown of each first round selection of a Michigan player can be read below:
No. 3 overall: DT Mason Graham, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have table scraps along the interior of their defensive line. Mason Graham has violent hands, a red-hot motor, and athletic traits through the roof. Currently sitting at 0-3, the Bengals likely do not finish in the top-five of the draft, but early in the season after three weeks that is where they sit. And it allows them to get the best defensive tackle in the class here out of Michigan.
No. 4 overall: CB Will Johnson Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Travis Hunter to the Jaguars first overall, and now the second cornerback comes off the board in the top five here. The Indianapolis Colts are currently starting two Day 3 cornerbacks in Samuel Womack III and Jaylon Jones. And it is showing as they are currently getting shredded through the air. Michigan's Will Johnson Jr., a player who has claim as the best player in the draft, heads to Indianapolis to save the day here.
No. 22 overall: DT Kenneth Grant, New Orleans Saints
The Saints have perhaps the worst interior defensive line on paper. They address that here with the second Michigan defensive tackle in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Kenneth Grant is a mammoth of a man, listed at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, and has been a stallwart along the interior of the Wolverine's defensive front. Needing an anchor in New Orleans, Grant will be welcomed with open arms.
No. 30 overall: TE Colston Loveland, Kansas City Chiefs
The wheels might be coming off of the aging Travis Kelce, leaving a massive void in the Kansas City offense that is already lacking playmakers at the wide receiver position. They address that here in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, selecting Michigan's Colston Loveland as the heir apparent to Kelce to give Patrick Mahomes another lethal receiving threat at the tight end position.
