4 Interesting Things Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham Said: O-Line Battles, Health of Team

Kyle Whittingham took the podium on Monday for his first press conference of fall camp. Michigan is now one week in and the Wolverines are starting to see some progression from different areas on the team.

Here are the four most interesting things Whittingham said.

Offense is right on schedule

"It's coming along. I would say five practices in, we're right on schedule as far as offensive install, where we are execution-wise....I'd say the pass game, as we mentioned. It's much cleaner right now than it was any time during spring ball, which is a positive."

With Jason Beck installing his offense in Ann Arbor, it's nice to hear Kyle Whittingham say the offense is right on schedule. He also noted there are things he wants to see cleaned up, and there is still progress that needs to be made, but overall, he feels like Michigan is right where it should be.

Whittingham also noted that Bryce Underwood is making more progress and it's helping that the offensive line has improved its pass protection for Underwood.

If Underwood is going to have the 2026 year many think he can, he's going to need a clean pocket, and by all accounts, it's going to be much better under Jim Harding.

A third player battling for LT starting spot

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"[Andrew] Babalola is doing a nice job out there. [Evan] Link is taking some reps out there. Blake Frazier [is out there]. Yeah, so it's really those three guys getting the majority of the reps out there."

Entering Monday, we knew Michigan was searching for its best five offensive linemen. Whittingham noted the Wolverines are still looking to find those five, but he also named a third lineman in the mix for the left tackle spot.

Both Andrew Babalola and Blake Frazier were the two known linemen, and now Evan Link is also in the mix. Link was Michigan's left tackle last season, until a season-ending injury paved the way for Frazier to finish the season as the starter.

It appears Jim Harding and Whittingham will continue to mix things up until they feel like those five have separated themselves.

JJ Buchanan is unguardable at times, 5 WRs emerging

"J.J. Buchanan is a special receiver. He's at times unguardable in practice. I mean, he's the 50-50 ball, the contested catch up the field. He's as good as anybody I've ever been around. He's got size, 6'3", 215 pounds. He can run. He can jump. He's tough. He'll block. He's a complete receiver in all aspects."

"....Channing Goodwin is another guy that's emerged that is a guy that's going to be in that mix. When all is said and done, we want about seven guys that we feel confident we can put in the game. We're probably at about five, five and a half right now."

Kyle Whittingham has said a few different times that he wants to have at least seven wide receivers he can lean on this season. As of now, it sounds like Michigan has five-to-six who have made some noise.

Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the top two, and Buchanan has really come on strong in the fall. The Wolverines have a chance to have a really, really good starting two playmakers on the outside for Bryce Underwood.

Channing Goodwin was a name that came up last fall, and he earned a starting nod in Week 1 for Michigan. But drops were an issue for Goodwin, and it would be interesting to see if he made the full leap if he draws a rotational role for Week 1 of this season.

Rod Moore and John Henry Daley are 100%

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"Yeah, he and John are completely healthy. Now, that being said, we as coaches are trying to bring them along slowly. They're cleared. They're cleared to do whatever...And so they are on pitch counts, but it's self-inflicted by the coaches, not because they can't function."

When Jay Hill spoke this past week, he said both Rod Moore and John Henry Daley were on pitch counts. But Kyle Whittingham cleared up any misconceptions that might've been out there regarding the two veterans on defense.

Moore and Daley are 100% and Michigan can do what it likes with either player in terms of playing them. But Whittingham has seen players come back too soon and have a setback. So he plans on having them slowly ramp up.

With how things are progressing, I'd expect both Moore and Daley to start Week 1 against Western Michigan.