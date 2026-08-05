Jay Hill Gives Sobering Update on Two Michigan Football Stars

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill took to the podium on Wednesday for the first time in fall camp to talk about some of the transition taking place on his defense.

Hill is going to have his work cut out for him this season as the Wolverines are looking to find some players who can emerge in key spots to take down some of the top offenses in the Big Ten.

The gauntlet of Big Ten offenses Michigan has to face includes Oregon and Ohio State, both of which will come on the road. At home, they’ll face an Indiana Hoosiers program that has reloaded after winning a national championship.

That does not even account for a non conference game against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners.

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One of the ways that Michigan is hoping to get through some of this gauntlet is with its experience at some key playmaking positions.

Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, and Zeke Berry help give Michigan three experienced contributors at cornerback.

There were, however, two big question marks that came out of Hill’s press conference, and they were question marks coming into camp.

Two Injured Stars

John Henry Daley was an addition to the defensive line from the transfer portal as he followed Kyle Whittingham from Utah to Ann Arbor this offseason.

Rod Moore is not new around these parts, and his name will live in Michigan lore forever.

Both players were fighting back from serious injuries, and there was some concern as to how they were going to be able to acclimate once the season began.

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The story we mostly know by this point is that Moore tore his ACL prior to fall camp in 2024. He missed the entirety of that season before trying to work his way back in 2025.

He was able to return, but only played in three games, which allowed him to redshirt and return for the 2026 season.

Daley ruptured his Achilles in November of 2025. While the talking points around him have stated that he’s ahead of schedule, Hill did pump the brakes on both players in his first press conference.

Hill stated that both players will be on a pitch count as fall camp begins.

With Moore specifically, you’d be forgiven if a pitch count makes you nervous about a player who is two full years removed from his initial injury. The hope was that Moore could return in full capacity last season, but his return did not last. Complications arose, and Moore never became the impact player for the 2025 team that he hoped to be.

Daley is also a player who figures to be very important to a defensive line that is young and inexperienced on the edge. They’re looking for players to emerge, and frankly relying on Daley to be their leading pass rusher.

What's the Reasoning?

It is August 5th, just the first day of fall camp. Perhaps the coaching staff is just trying to be smart with their injured stars before ramping them up throughout camp to be at full force when the season begins in one month against Western Michigan.

Furthermore, the staff will likely want Daley and Moore at their best when they face their first big test of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners in Ann Arbor.

Michigan lost last year in Oklahoma. Moore did not play and Daley was in Utah at the time. Oklahoma figures to be in playoff contention this season. If Michigan wants to find themselves competing for a spot in the playoff, they’ll likely need to win a tough home game against Oklahoma.

It’s hard to do that without your best players.

While it’s not time to panic yet, this is a situation that is certainly worth monitoring as camp progresses.