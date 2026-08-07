Former 5-Star 'In the Mix' to Start for Michigan Football After Day 2 of Fall Camp

With fall camp underway at Michigan, Jim Harding and the Wolverines are focused on finding their top five offensive linemen for the season. Harding has used two different lineups in two days and will continue to shuffle things around until players separate themselves.

And one player right in the mix to start is redshirt freshman and former five-star left tackle Andrew Babalola.

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During Big Ten Media Days, head coach Kyle Whittingham was amazed in Babalola's talent and said he was right in the mix to start — even before fall camp began. And on Thursday, Harding spoke to the media, and had similar sentiments to Whittingham, saying Babalola is right in the mix.

"I do. He was a full participant these last two days," Harding said of Babalola. "It is the first time I've seen him live. I went back in preparation for spring ball, just to take a look at their last fall camp, just to get an idea, not only the game film, but guys like himself, Evan Link, had missed the beginning part of spring ball.

"I didn't really have much to go off of, even in the way of the workouts in the winter. So I did go back in these extremely talented kids, like I said, he's a full participant, and he's certainly in the mix to be one of those top five guys."

Harding wanted Babalola at Utah

It might be the first time Harding has seen Babalola in college, but it's not the first time he's spoken with the former five-star. In fact, Harding said Utah was recruiting Babalola to come there and he had high regard for him.

However, while his ceiling is sky high, fans do need to remember that he hasn't played football in roughly a year since he had the season-ending injury last fall. But despite being out of football, Babalola's talent is so big that Harding re-emphasized that he is right in the mix to start.

"We recruited him at the last place," said Harding. "I think he's a really talented kid. Now, he's also, he hasn't played football in darn near 12 months. Tomorrow will be the first time he puts shoulder pads on in 12 months. Two days ago was the first time he put a helmet on in nearly 12 months.

"I think there's a lot of guys in that room that can, that can be high draft picks and things like that. But Andrew would be one of them, and we'll just see how he develops, and see how he gets back to what I... I think I saw on fall camp last year."

Babalola battling Blake Frazier

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Jim Harding has been adamit that he will move players around if it benefits Michigan and helps the Wolverines win games on Saturdays. But Babalola might be an exception. During Big Ten Media Days, Kyle Whittingham said Babalola was a tackle and that fit his skill set the best.

As of now, he is battling Blake Frazier for the starting left tackle spot, and Frazier is a player who could move inside if he loses the battle.

Fall camp will decide if Babalola starts his second season at Michigan, and if he does, fans might see Frazier shift inside, or become the famous 'Rhino' in Jason Beck's offensive package.