AJ Henning Talks Expanded Role, Michigan Offense Overall, New Uniforms, More
Michigan wide receiver AJ Henning goes in depth about all things U-M football heading into the season.
Sophomore wide receiver AJ Henning stops by to talk about how he'll be used in 2021, Michigan's offense overall, his potential role as a return man and Michigan's alternate uniforms that we're all but guaranteed to see on the field this year. The speedy receiver also talks about the other wide receivers in his group and touches on some of the quarterbacks as well. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.