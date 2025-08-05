All eyes on J.J. McCarthy in highly anticipated Vikings return this weekend
J.J. McCarthy is set to make his long-awaited return to the field this weekend as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Houston Texans on Saturday. The last time McCarthy suited up for the Vikings, he turned heads with a standout debut performance—finishing with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-17 attempts. His performance helped lead to a 24-23 win over the Raiders.
Unfortunately, that electric start was short-lived. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus during the game, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season and delayed his NFL campaign. Now fully recovered, the former first-round pick enters 2025 as the clear QB1 in Minnesota.
Unlike last year, when he faced a heated battle for the top spot with veteran QB Sam Darnold, McCarthy is now fully in charge of the offense. Reports out of training camp have been promising—highlighting McCarthy's continued growth and leadership abilities. And although he's still made some mistakes (as all QBs do), he's also displayed the type of abilities that made him a national champion at the University of Michigan.
While fans and analysts debate over McCarthy's film from camp, Saturday's preseason matchup will offer the first real glimpse of where he is in his development.
If he delivers on his potential, the Vikings could emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But if growing pains persist, it could spell trouble for a team with championship aspirations. One thing is certain: all eyes will be on McCarthy this weekend as he takes the field for the first time in a year, ready to prove he's the franchise quarterback Minnesota has been waiting for.
