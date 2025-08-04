Michigan Football: 2 Wolverines named to annual 'freaks' list
You know the college football season is near when The Athletic releases its annual "Freaks List." The list ranks the top 100 most physically gifted athletes in college football, highlighting players with elite speed, strength, and overall athleticism. It's become routine to see Michigan Wolverines featured—and this year is no exception.
No. 35: Marlin Klein, TE
The first Wolverine to appear on the 2025 list is tight end Marlin Klein, ranked at No. 35. Marlin also appeared on last year's list. Entering his senior season in Ann Arbor, Klein is expected to play a key role in Michigan's offense. Standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 250 pounds, he's not only a strong blocker but also a dynamic pass-catching threat. His explosiveness and ability to stretch the field make him a valuable weapon, especially as Michigan looks to replace first-round pick Colston Loveland.
Via The Athletic:
The TE from Germany made the Freaks List last year (No. 90). In 2024, he started six games and caught 13 passes for 108 yards and was named Most Improved Player on offense. The 6-6, 250-pound junior, who has hit 21.75 mph, broad jumped 9-7. This offseason, Klein ran a 6.89 in the three-cone drill. His former teammate Colston Loveland did it at 6.94 last offseason, and no tight end at this year’s combine did it quicker than that. Klein’s shuttle time of 4.25 this offseason would’ve been the fastest by any tight end at the combine.
No. 62: Manuel Beigel, DL
Joining Klein on the list is defensive lineman Manuel Beigel, who comes in at No. 62. Beigel, entering his sophomore year, was a bit of a surprise inclusion—mainly because he's still relatively unknown among the Michigan fanbase. However, at 6-5, 315 pounds, he possesses a rare combination of power and quickness for his size.
Via The Athletic:
A soccer player from Germany who didn’t pick up football until 2020, Biegel redshirted last season as a 6-5, 280-pounder. He has added 35 pounds and displayed “rare traits in both movement and strength and power,” said strength coach Justin Tress. “He weighs 315 pounds and moves like a linebacker.” Beigel has uncanny flexibility in his lower body in his ankles, knees and hips, which is evident in how quickly and deep he goes squatting 425 pounds for three reps, Tress said.
Beigel also rocketed up the reactive plyo stairs in 2.64 seconds, best of any offensive or defensive linemen in the program. Former All-American Aidan Hutchinson once did it in 2.57 seconds but he weighed 50 pounds less.
While Klein is already expected to play a major role this fall, Beigel could also emerge as a key contributor as the season unfolds. Michigan's defense is known for rotating players to keep them fresh, and having a 300-pound defensive lineman with that kind of athleticism is a luxury that few teams can afford to leave on the sideline.
