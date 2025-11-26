National analysts have similar mindsets when picking Michigan vs. Ohio State game
The biggest game of the college football season is almost upon us. 'The Game', Michigan vs. Ohio State, the Buckeyes vs. the Wolverines -- it doesn't get much bigger than that, especially with what's on the line.
For Ohio State, the Buckeyes want to beat Michigan after suffering four losses in a row, and Ohio State is playing for a seat in the Big Ten Championship Game. Whereas Michigan needs this win in order to make the College Football Playoff.
The Wolverines are underdogs, and while the line is moving in Michigan's favor, not too many national analysts are giving Michigan much of a chance in this one -- despite the game being played in Ann Arbor.
Two of CBS Sports' national analysts have the same mindset when picking 'The Game'.
CBS Sports makes the pick
Both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford are using the line as Ohio State -11.5 points entering Saturday. If we didn't learn from last year -- that's a lot of points for a Michigan, Ohio State game. Both Hummer and Crawford are taking the Buckeyes straight up, but would also take Michigan +11.5 points.
Hummer
Can Bryce Underwood and the Michigan passing offense generate points? That's how this game will be decided. The Wolverines are generally one-dimensional on offense as a run-first unit. The problem is the Buckeyes rank fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed per play, and they're going to try and stack the box and force Michigan to beat them with the pass. Does Michigan have enough weapons to accomplish that? I have serious questions about its ability to do so after a season of pedestrian overall efforts. The defenses will keep this game reasonably close. Ohio State breaks the four-year losing streak, though... (score: Ohio State 24, Michigan 20)
Crawford
Ohio State has the firepower to win convincingly, but you know that's not going to happen in Ann Arbor against a program that has an edge from a mental standpoint coming into this one. Four straight wins will do that. Michigan's playoff percentage is quite high with a victory against the nation's top team, but I'll continue what I've done the past four years and take Ohio State to win. I won't take the cover, though. I've learned my lesson there the hard way... (score: Ohio State 27, Michigan 20)
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Auburn
- Ohio State HC Ryan Day talks injuries, scouts Michigan ahead of 'The Game'
- Michigan HC Sherrone Moore calls key Ohio State strength ‘potent’ ahead of rivalry showdown
- Sherrone Moore updates key Michigan injuries ahead of Ohio State game
- Joel Klatt says Michigan is closing in on a top-10 ranking after win over Maryland