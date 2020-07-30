2021 WR Andrel Anthony Announcement Primer

Andrel Anthony's college decision has quickly become one of the more intriguing Michigan recruiting battles in recent weeks, and the in-state wide receiver will be announcing his college decision on Friday. Long considered a Michigan State favorite, Anthony took a weekend trip to Ann Arbor, and that visit has sparked intrigue surrounding which school actually has an advantage heading into tomorrow his decision.

At this point, Anthony is down to Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State. Michigan offered Anthony back during his sophomore year, but the SI All-American prospect has grown up within walking distance to MSU's campus. As a result, Anthony has long been looked at as a Spartan lock, but that all shifted within the last several weeks.

“I had my decision for about two weeks, then it was all the fine-tuned details after that,” Anthony told Wolverine Digest. “I felt like I was ready to commit, and I took my time. I didn't rush it. I feel very ready for that. It's a place I want to be, and it's called home.”

In terms of which place Anthony will call home, the Michigan target outlined what he likes about each of his four prospective choices. This is what Anthony said:

Michigan: “They were recruiting me since my sophomore year,” Anthony told Wolverine Digest. “They've showed a lot of love to me since then. I've visited Michigan a few times too for some games and stuff like that. Their coaching staff is amazing as well. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Josh] Gattis and Coach [Sherrone] Moore, they seem like pretty good people as well. They also develop people as well and put people in the league.”

Penn State: “From when I first visited the first time, the only time, I stepped on the campus and thought it was amazing,” Anthony said. “The atmosphere there was crazy. The coaching staff is amazing. Coach [James] Franklin and Coach [Taylor] Stubbelfield, the wide receiver coach, they showed a lot of love to me before that. Stubblefield had gotten there in January or February, and he actually was the one to offer me. I had a good connection with him and we talked every week. Everything about Penn State was just like, 'woah. I love Penn State.'”

Notre Dame: “Notre Dame is really nice on campus,” Anthony said. “I went there a few times, and the coaching staff is amazing. Everyone there I really liked. Coach [Del] Alexander is a great wide receiver coach. Their recruiting class and their team, they develop every position and put people in the league, so that's a big thing.”

Michigan State: “I love their new staff,” Anthony said. “Then Dantonio was there, it was kind of like Dad. With Coach [Mel] Tucker and Coach [Courtney] Hawkins, they really picked it up and it's definitely more live. I just visited them one time before the break came, and they were standing there clapping when I walked in. That was pretty cool.”

With all of that considered, Anthony is a recruit that both in-state schools are battling for. Michigan has been involved early, before Michigan State's coaching change, and the SI All-American candidate's recent visit to Michigan's campus bodes well for his future decision. Barring a last-second change of heart, Andrel is expected to choose Michigan on Friday.

Do you think the Wolverines earn a pledge from Andrel Anthony on Friday? If so, how many wide receivers should U-M take, four or five? Let us know!