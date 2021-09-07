Blake Corum Talks Huge Game, Ronnie Bell Is Done For The Year, Taking A Peek At Washington

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is back for appearance No. 2 on The Wolverine Digest Podcast as he breaks down his big game against Western Michigan. The young back finished with more than 200 all-purpose yards and was deservedly named Michigan's Offensive Player of the Week just a little before joining us. Corum broke down his scoring plays, talked about what his teammates did to make his day easy and gave some really good insight about pre-snap reads and seeing this develop before and during his runs.

We also discuss the very unfortunate injury to Ronnie Bell's knee that will keep him out for the rest of the season. We talk about how much that flat out sucks and also try to figure out who will step up in Bell's absence.

Finally, we take a quick look at Washington and answer some Burning Questions about the week one game as we move through game week. All that and more on this week's episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.