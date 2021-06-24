Sports Illustrated home
Michigan has its 2022 Quarterback, The Dr. Robert Anderson Saga's Latest Chapter

The University of Michigan tried to settle with Dr. Robert Anderson's sexual assault victims, but came up woefully short.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan missed on several of its top targets at quarterback in the 2022 cycle, but the staff didn't give up and landed a signal caller Wednesday afternoon. Apple Valley (Calif.) High quarterback Jayden Denegal visited Michigan, threw for the coaches, picked up an offer and committed all within a few hours. Even though he wasn't U-M's top option at the position, he's big at 6-4, 215 pounds and talented.

Plus, the University of Michigan reportedly made an offer to the victims of Dr. Robert Anderson that was declined. Michigan has remained silent over the last several months and reportedly fell well short of what the victims were looking for.

All that and more in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast

