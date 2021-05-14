LISTEN: Ep. 17: The Bo Schembechler, Dr. Robert Anderson Situation

Bo Schembechler's legacy has been tarnished due to recent findings involving Dr. Robert Anderson. Now, people are waiting to see what happens.

An independent investigation conducted by the law firm WilmerHale has uncovered decades of sexual abuse by former University of Michigan employee and school doctor Robert Anderson. In a 240-page report released by the law firm on Tuesday, nearly 600 former patients of Anderson came forward to share their experiences - often describing inappropriate and disturbing conduct by the former university doctor.

Employed by the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003, Anderson's habit of sexually assaulting his patients was reportedly common knowledge among Michigan's student athletes, coaches and even some officials. According to the report released by WilmerHale, Anderson would often perform unnecessary examinations of students who were seeking treatment for unrelated issues.

Beyond the disturbing conduct carried about by Anderson during his time at the University of Michigan, the investigation also examined the University's handling of the allegations - including former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler.

We try to make sense of it all as we discuss the findings and also examine options as Michigan tries to make things right moving forward.