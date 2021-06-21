Sports Illustrated home
The Signed Letter Surrounding the Robert Anderson Saga, Two Commitments and a Big Football Recruiting Miss

More than 100 people have attached their name to the defense of Bo Schembechler, which really makes you wonder what's going on at Michigan and within the former player/alumni base.
Author:
Publish date:

It seems like everyday brings a new chapter in the Robert Anderson Saga, and Friday was no different. More than 100 prominent people signed a letter defending Bo Schembechler, which basically means those same people are calling the victims of Dr. Robert Anderson liars on some level. It's not good and it needs to be handled, but so far — nothing.

While that development is all bad, Michigan did receiver three commitments since our last episode — two for football and one on the hardwood. Unfortunately, football also had a big swing and miss on the recruiting trail. 

All of that and more in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

