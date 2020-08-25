Michigan In The Running For Four-Star SF Brandon Weston

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on a roll recruiting-wise as of late. Just last week, Michigan picked up a commitment from top 100 Henderson (Nev.) Coronado point guard Frankie Collins, giving the Wolverines four pledges in the 2021 class. Overall, Michigan's group of commits ranks No. 6 in the country according to Rivals.com, positioned right behind Michigan State.

While that is an impressive feat in Howard's second recruiting season with the team, U-M's 2021 class may make another leap soon.

2021 Chicago (Ill.) Hillcrest Prep four-star Brandon Weston announced that he will be making his college decision on Sept. 1, and Michigan is one of six schools in contention along with Wake Forest, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Western Illinois and Seton Hall.

Like Collins, Weston is ranked as a consensus top 100 player, and Rivals is bullish on his ranking, placing the 6-5, 195-pounder as the No. 18 shooting guard in the '21 cycle and the No. 75 recruit overall.

So far, Michigan has commits at point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward, so a pledge from Weston would double up one of those positions. Some recruiting services see the U-M target as a two at the next level, while others think he will develop into more of a three on the wing.

Either way, Weston is a talented rising senior that can score in bunches thanks to a strong perimeter feel and a reliable shot. If he commits to Michigan it would further underscore Howard's ability to recruit the Chicago area since those are his stomping grounds. In general, Howard has already made a splash on the college basketball recruiting scene.

While it may seem odd that Western Illinois is in the mix for a top 100 recruit, Weston has preexisting connections to the coaching staff there, so it's not as much of an off-the-wall selection as it may seem at first. Illinois has also done a quality job in making Weston feel like a priority to its '21 class, so Michigan does have legitimate competition here.

Weston will be wrapping up his recruitment next week, so it may not be long before the Wolverines' class grows to five commitments strong pending Weston's decision. If Weston does pick Michigan, his pledge would give U-M one three-star commit and four more four-star prospects in the 2021 class, all of which rank either 150 or higher. If that happens, Weston will be apart of a special class at Michigan.

Do you think Juwan Howard can land another top 100 prospect in this cycle? How has Juwan Howard acquitted himself as a recruiter so far? Let us know!