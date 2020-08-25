SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeGame of My Life PodcastHockey/BaseballFootballBasketballThe Big House+
Search

Michigan In The Running For Four-Star SF Brandon Weston

Eric Rutter

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on a roll recruiting-wise as of late. Just last week, Michigan picked up a commitment from top 100 Henderson (Nev.) Coronado point guard Frankie Collins, giving the Wolverines four pledges in the 2021 class. Overall, Michigan's group of commits ranks No. 6 in the country according to Rivals.com, positioned right behind Michigan State.

While that is an impressive feat in Howard's second recruiting season with the team, U-M's 2021 class may make another leap soon.

2021 Chicago (Ill.) Hillcrest Prep four-star Brandon Weston announced that he will be making his college decision on Sept. 1, and Michigan is one of six schools in contention along with Wake Forest, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Western Illinois and Seton Hall.

Like Collins, Weston is ranked as a consensus top 100 player, and Rivals is bullish on his ranking, placing the 6-5, 195-pounder as the No. 18 shooting guard in the '21 cycle and the No. 75 recruit overall.

So far, Michigan has commits at point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward, so a pledge from Weston would double up one of those positions. Some recruiting services see the U-M target as a two at the next level, while others think he will develop into more of a three on the wing.

Either way, Weston is a talented rising senior that can score in bunches thanks to a strong perimeter feel and a reliable shot. If he commits to Michigan it would further underscore Howard's ability to recruit the Chicago area since those are his stomping grounds. In general, Howard has already made a splash on the college basketball recruiting scene.

While it may seem odd that Western Illinois is in the mix for a top 100 recruit, Weston has preexisting connections to the coaching staff there, so it's not as much of an off-the-wall selection as it may seem at first. Illinois has also done a quality job in making Weston feel like a priority to its '21 class, so Michigan does have legitimate competition here.

Weston will be wrapping up his recruitment next week, so it may not be long before the Wolverines' class grows to five commitments strong pending Weston's decision. If Weston does pick Michigan, his pledge would give U-M one three-star commit and four more four-star prospects in the 2021 class, all of which rank either 150 or higher. If that happens, Weston will be apart of a special class at Michigan.

Do you think Juwan Howard can land another top 100 prospect in this cycle? How has Juwan Howard acquitted himself as a recruiter so far? Let us know! 

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We'll Miss Most About Football Being Cancelled

With no Big Ten football this fall, we're all reeling a little bit.

BrandonBrown

SI99 Tight End Thomas Fidone Announcement Preview

Blue chip tight end Thomas Fidone is set to announce his college decision tomorrow. Does Michigan have a shot at him?

Eric Rutter

Football Chatter: A B10 Vote Today Would Not Have Canceled The Fall Season

We share the latest on what we're hearing from sources at Michigan and within the Big Ten.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Versatile Offered Defender Michael Williams Feels The Michigan Vibe At West Bloomfield

Michael Williams could play several positions at the next level and is high on the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

Why Michigan Recruiting Won't Be Hurt By Postponing Big Ten Season

Even without a fall football season, Michigan may not be at a disadvantage from a recruiting perspective in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Offered Guard Ka'Marri Landers Talks Ed Warinner, His Strengths And Standout Schools

Junior offensive guard Ka'Marii Landers has started to form a very strong bond with Ed Warinner.

BrandonBrown

Big Ten Decision Timeline And Spring Season Discussion

The Big Ten made a big decision and now, it feels off.

BrandonBrown

by

Jason Ross Jr.

4 Michigan Commits Land In SI99 Rankings

The SI All-American team released its initial SI99 rankings, and four Michigan commits and one top target were included in its debut.

Eric Rutter

Star 2022 Athlete Dillon Tatum Talks West Bloomfield Pipeline, Vibe With Multiple Coaches

Dillon Tatum is next up at West Bloomfield and Michigan is squarely in the mix.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Juwan Howard Squashes NBA Rumors

One season into his Michigan coaching career and Juwan Howard's name is already popping up in association to NBA jobs, but he pushed back on that news right away.

Eric Rutter