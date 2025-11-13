New Bryce Underwood trading card now available for limited time
A brand new trading card featuring Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is now available., but only for a limited time.
Leaf Trading Cards has acquired the SI for Kids license and the cards "will feature our Metal technology with perforated edges—just like the originals we all grew up collecting for that nostalgic look and feel," according to a description of the cards from Leaf.
According to the company, cards will be print-to-order and made available for one week only. After the sales window closes, the cards will then ship within two to three weeks. Each card will be serial numbered to the exact quantity sold.
Every week, the company will roll out a new group of players, meaning the time to grab the Underwood specific card is limited.
One Underwood card can be purchased for $7.99. Some special deals are included for buying cards in bulk.
Up to this point in his true freshman campaign at Michigan, Underwood has completed 134 of his 220 pass attempts for 1,671 yards for 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Belleville (Mich.) product was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and the top rated player coming out of the class of 2025.
Underwood, if things go to plan, is expected to play in the NFL in the future with a high amount of potential considering his arm talent, athleticism and overall ability to play the position.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins wrote about Underwood coming out of high school. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Anyone interested in purchasing one of the cards featuring Underwood should click here.