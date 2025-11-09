Michigan QB Bryce Underwood inks new NIL deal that involves biggest rival
College football rivalry games are only weeks away, and as a result, Hollister, the nationally recognized clothing brand, has launched its "rivals collection."
Star players from six schools, including Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood, have inked NIL deals with the clothing brand to help model the collection, according to an article from On3. The other players who joined are Florida QB quarterback DJ Lagway, Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos, Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and Texas A&M cornerback Julian Humphrey.
Each athlete, according to the article, worked with Hollister designers to create their own product, using the signature Feel Good Fleece. They picked the colors, silhouette, fit and graphics, among other elements. In addition, each group of rivals participated in a combined photo shoot and will appear in marketing activations to promote the campaign.
Underwood initially signed with Hollister in December of 2024, less than a month after announcing his commitment to the Wolverines. He's now part of the latest Hollister campaign and participated in a photo shoot with Carnell Tate, according to the On3 report.
"I love Hollister man,” Underwood said in a statement. “They got the best cooling tees and Michigan gear. We (Tate and I) were vibing on set just having a good time.”
Underwood, according to On3, has an NIL valuation of $3 million. This year, along with the deal with Hollister for its rivals collection, Underwood has signed deals with Celsius and Beats by Dre.
It wouldn't be a huge surprise if more opportunities for NIL deals popped up in the future for the Michigan quarterback given his popularity and the face he will be representing the Wolverines on the national stage for at least the next couple of seasons.