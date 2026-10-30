Can Michigan Keep DC Jay Hill in Ann Arbor?

For everything that has gone wrong for the Michigan Wolverines during the 2026 season, their defense has provided a silver lining. The unit currently ranks among college football's best by just about every metric, from points allowed per game (15.7, 15th nationally) to ESPN's SP+ (12.7, third).

The lion's share of the credit for Michigan's season-long defensive dominance goes to the players. John Henry Daley has produced like a future NFL pass rusher, while the secondary has received stellar performances from Jyaire Hill, Rod Moore Jr., and others. Even against elite competition, the Wolverines typically have the talent advantage on that side of the ball.

Still, Michigan's defense has developed into one of the nation's elite units in no small part due to defensive coordinator Jay Hill. The longtime Utah assistant and former Weber State head coach has delivered in just his first year in Ann Arbor, raising questions about whether he might depart for a bigger job during the upcoming hiring cycle.

Michigan's defensive changes under Hill

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill celebrates a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Hill's first season as Michigan's DC, he has overseen a schematic shift from last year's more straightforward approach under Don "Wink" Martindale to a system with a larger menu and more surprises for opposing quarterbacks.

"I would say we run the most complicated scheme in the country," Hill said of his scheme in February. "We have more calls. We do more things with fronts and coverages. So, this is not something that they just pick up in a day. We're going to need all spring. We're going to need all summer. We're going to need all fall camp to have us ready to go for the first game, and by then we'll be ready to go.

"We're going to play straight up sometimes. We're going to stunt. We're going to blitz. And we want to attack weaknesses of players. We want to attack weaknesses in scheme, but I don't want quarterbacks sitting back in the pocket knowing where we're at. I don't want them run-checking and getting their best runs always to where we're weak. I just don't believe in that."

Seven games into Hill's tenure, his system appears to have taken root. Michigan's defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points to an opponent all season and just held the defending champion Indiana Hoosiers to just 13 in a game that went into overtime. Not every game has unfolded exactly as planned, but the overall results look stellar.

Hill aspires to run his own program again

Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats head coach Jay Hill reacts in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With the Wolverines defense performing at such a high level, it seems natural to wonder if the program can retain Hill as the coaching carousel begins to turn. In just the past two weeks, four programs have fired their head coaches. That list includes three Power Four schools. More coaching turnover will come in the weeks to follow, creating more demand for coaches with Hill's pedigree.

And Hill, who compiled a 68-39 record and four consecutive conference titles during his last head-coaching stint, hasn't hidden his desire to run a program again.

"Well, sure, absolutely," Hill said Wednesday when asked if he'd like another head-coaching opportunity. "I loved my time as a head coach. That was something special to me. That relationship with my players and all that stuff.

"But right now, that's not the focus. It can't be the attention. I owe it to my players to be all locked into where my feet are right now. My feet are at Michigan and doing everything I can to have the best defense in the country."

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