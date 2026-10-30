Michigan DC Jay Hill Doubles Down on Final Call vs. Iowa: 'Still Crosses My Mind'

Michigan is 4-3 and if the wheels haven't fallen off, they could any given game. But it's not because of the Wolverines' defense. Michigan has the No. 2 defense in the country and that unit was the only reason the Wolverines had a chance to beat Indiana this past Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill has done a great job since taking over this season. But there is still one lingering call that has made Hill ponder.

In Week 4, Iowa had to drive 91 yards with 1:37 left in the game to beat Michigan. The chances were slim to none that the Hawkeyes would do that, but thanks to some luck and a personal foul committed by Zeke Berry, Iowa had one last shot to beat Michigan.

On the final play of the game, Hank Brown connected with Reece Vander Zee on a 16-yard score to win the game, 20-19. Hill caught some flak for using a spy against Iowa, but on Wednesday, Hill doubled down on the play call.

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"So just looking back, and I stood on that for hours and really days, and it still crosses my mind," Hil admitted. "I've come up with two things. There would be one of two play calls that I would call in that situation, and I called one of them. So I think the call was good. Somebody in that situation's got to make a play.

"And there was one other one that maybe I would have gone to. It's easy to go back and forth and say woulda, coulda, shoulda, but we were in a good play call for what happened. We just, we got to make a play. And I've pondered, should I have asked Coach Witt to take a time out and all those things? And we've talked through all that stuff, maybe with the helter-skelter, what's going on, I mean, that's, that one hurt. Still hurts."

Not living in the past

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Following the heartbreaking loss to Iowa, Kyle Whittingham said he had to review the film, but one thing Michigan could've done was bring pressure. Instead of using a linebacker as a spy, Michigan could've sent the house against Brown.

That's something Hill had thought about, but he doesn't want to live in the past thinking about that call.

"Could have, yeah," said Hill. "I mean, guys, like when, if we'd have knocked that ball down, then everyone would have said that was the greatest call in what we could have been in. And that's the hard part about these things is the quarterback made a perfect throw and they did a great catch.

"And there's some things that we could have done differently, but I don't want to live my life always looking in the past. I do that enough in how we can look to get better."

Michigan's defense will take the field on Saturday against Rutgers in hopes of shutting down the Scarlet Knights.

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