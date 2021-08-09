Charles Woodson Sings His Way Into Canton

Charles Woodson is great at a lot of things. And while singing might not be one of them, that didn't stop him from serenading his mother at the beginning of his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Woodson always played the game of football with a ton of emotion, but he'd probably say that he reached a new level when singing to his mother while wearing the gold jacket in Canton, Ohio. As an Ohio kid, with his Fremont Ross helmet somewhere in the vicinity, the magnitude of the situation took hold of him and created a very special moment that will live on forever.

Woodson is obviously one of the most beloved Wolverines of all time. His ever-recognizable No. 2, along with his crop top jersey, loose gloves and dark visor made him an icon and a swaggy football player before it was ever really a thing. Now, just about every player on every roster is at least a little concerned with how they look. Woodson obviously cared about that too, but he cared much more about being great and making huge, timely plays. All of that is what made Woodson special, which made him a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Michigan fans are always proud of "their guys", but maybe none more than Woodson. His swagger, confidence, success and unique accomplishments, like being the first defensive player to ever win the Heisman, have etched him into every U-M fan's own personal Hall of Fame. Now, he's in there for real. Woodson is often viewed as one of the best to ever play the cornerback position, especially in college, and the enshrinement makes it all a little more official.