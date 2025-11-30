Stock up and stock down following Michigan's loss at the hands of Ohio State
Michigan lost to the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes by a final score of 27 to 9 on Saturday. Clearly, it was not Michigan's best performance of the year in what was their biggest game of the year. Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots, as well as some spots that need to get better by the time they face the Buckeyes again next season. Lets dive into who helped their stock and who hurt their stock with their performance in this game below.
Stock up: Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall didn't get a lot of touches in this game because he came into it not being 100%. He missed a majority of the first half and a good chunk of the second half as well. Despite not handling his typical workload, he did manage to accrue 71 yards on 8 touches. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry on the ground and had 1 catch for 10 yards.
You could tell that he really gave it his all though and even though he only got 8 touches due to health, he was Michigan's best offensive player in this game production wise. He looks like he's primed for a big 2026 as the possible lead back for the Wolverines next year.
Stock down: Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood was not good in this game, whatsoever. He appeared rushed and rattled for nearly the whole game. It's a credit to Ohio State's defense that he was feeling the pressure but there were plenty of times he felt the pressure before it actually got close to him and it made him rush through his progressions and miss open wide receivers and tight ends.
Bryce Underwood remains extremely talented but he has a lot of work to do before he become the 1st round NFL Draft pick that everyone has seemingly tabbed him as already. Not all of it was his fault in this game, but he didn't help himself with his play either. It'll be a big off-season for the young signal caller and we'll see what help Michigan can bring him for next season.
Stock up: Jyaire Hill
Jyaire Hill had the terrific interception on Michigan's first defensive possession and it gave the Wolverines some early momentum that they sorely needed. For much of the rest of the game, Ohio State opted to target other defensive backs for the Wolverines and that's a big credit to Michigan's CB1.
Ohio state has the best wide receivers in college football but even they decided they'd have more success throwing it at other DB's for Michigan and that's because Jyaire Hill was quite good in his coverage. He also looks like he's primed to make another step forward next season and turn himself in a high round NFL Draft Pick for the 2027 Draft assuming he returns to Michigan next season.
Stock down: Andrew Marsh
Andrew Marsh had a great true Freshman season for Michigan but he was a total non-factor in this game. Some of that is because Ohio State has a very good, veteran secondary but some of it is also because he was never able to create much separation either. He was held to 0 catches in this game, and he did draw a pass interference penalty once, but was otherwise held in check. It was a game to forget for the young Michigan star wide receiver and hopefully he can use this as motivation to help boost him towards a big 2026 for the Wolverines.
Stock up: Trey Pierce
Trey Pierce was a guy that I thought actually played quite well in this game. He didn't show up much on the box score, but for a defensive tackle to have 3 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss is actually quite impressive. He made several plays for the defense in this game and he also made plays that his team mates got to clean up and take credit for as well. PFF had him graded as a 71.1 grade, as Michigan's 5th best defensive player against Ohio State and he's set to return and probably start for Michigan at defensive tackle in 2026. It he keeps playing like this, he'll be a big asset to this Michigan defense next season.
Stock down: Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham had a very forgettable performance in this game. He had the really dumb penalty where he appeared to head butt the official early on in this game and was a total non-factor the rest of the game. He made 1 assisted tackle against Ohio State and registered 0 pressures as well. He was just bad in the biggest game of the year and it will surely hurt his draft stock as he is likely to declare for the NFL Draft following this game.
It was a semi-disappointing year for Barham in my opinion as he flashed early on in the season but also disappeared in several games for the Wolverines as well. Hopefully Michigan can get more reliable production from the Edge position next season despite losing some talented players from this team.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —