WHAT IF: Chris Wormley Talks Possibilities After THE 2016 Game

MichaelSpath

If Buckeye quarterback JT Barrett was ruled shy of the first-down marker in the second overtime of the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game, the Wolverines would have won 27-24, sending U-M to the Big Ten Championship. 

So what would have come next? Would Michigan have beaten Wisconsin for the conference title? Could the Maize and Blue have taken down Clemson in a college football playoff semifinal? 

Who better to ask than someone who wore the winged helmet. Defensive end Chris Wormley thinks he would have been a Big Ten champion. He would have loved the opportunity to play Clemson (without 100% guaranteeing a win) and he thinks that both his career and that of Jim Harbaugh's would be viewed completely different. 

Zavier Simpson With A Final Message For Michigan Fans

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson delivers heartfelt message to Michigan Nation.

Brandon Brown

WHAT IF: J.T. Barrett Was Ruled Short

With sports temporarily postponed, we look back at some of the biggest 'what-if' moments in Michigan sports history, beginning with the 2016 Ohio State game.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/16/20

Here are the first two topics we'll be tackling with our new content series announced on Sunday.

Steve Deace

Grading Juwan Howard's First Season

With the season suddenly over, we offer a final grade on Juwan Howard's first season as Michigan's head coach.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Announcing Two Exciting Content Series Coming To Wolverine Digest

Sports may be hold on right now, but the fun and exciting content continues here at Wolverine Digest. It all gets started on March 16th, with the beginning of two exciting multi-media series.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: Should Winter Sport Seniors Receive An Extra Year Of Eligibility?

So many seniors across the country were robbed of their final opportunities in their respective sports. What should or could be done about it?

Brandon Brown

Recruiting Notebook: Offered Prospects Talk U-M Amid Canceled Trips

Talented 2022 linebacker hopes to visit Michigan soon.

Eric Rutter

SteveDeace

Five Developments That Are Put On Hold Due To The Cancelling Of Spring Practice

Without spring football, Michigan is going to have to settle some pretty important developments in short order this fall.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/13/20

Now that corona virus has cancelled everything for the foreseeable future, what's our plan going forward here at Wolverine Digest?

Steve Deace

Long, Rangy Cornerback John Howse IV Plans Michigan Official Visit

At 6-2, 185 pounds, John Howse IV is a coveted cornerback with more than 15 offers to choose from.

Eric Rutter

