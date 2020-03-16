WHAT IF: Chris Wormley Talks Possibilities After THE 2016 Game

If Buckeye quarterback JT Barrett was ruled shy of the first-down marker in the second overtime of the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game, the Wolverines would have won 27-24, sending U-M to the Big Ten Championship.

So what would have come next? Would Michigan have beaten Wisconsin for the conference title? Could the Maize and Blue have taken down Clemson in a college football playoff semifinal?

Who better to ask than someone who wore the winged helmet. Defensive end Chris Wormley thinks he would have been a Big Ten champion. He would have loved the opportunity to play Clemson (without 100% guaranteeing a win) and he thinks that both his career and that of Jim Harbaugh's would be viewed completely different.